Two of Hollywood’s top action stars are Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, the competition between the two superstars is not brand-new; the two were formerly at odds but have since made up. Both have a history of vying for opportunities and publicly criticising one another.

Stallone alleged that Arnold persuaded him to star in the 1992 comedy Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot in an effort to ruin his career. He further claimed that the Terminator actor allegedly had knowledge of the movie and intended to appear in it. Schwarzenegger apparently had other ideas, but Stallone was determined to outdo him.

Last year, Sylvester Stallone said he and Arnold Schwarzenegger had a falling out in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In 1992’s comedy Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, which the actor now views as a low point in his career, the Rocky Balboa actor stated that Schwarzenegger tricked him into acting in it.

“Or Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot was supposed to be like Throw Momma From the Train with the mom as this really nasty piece of work. Instead, you hire the nicest woman in Hollywood, Estelle Getty, who you wish was your mother. That’s the end of that! Also, I had heard Schwarzenegger was going to do that movie, and I said, “I’m going to beat him to it.” I think he set me up,” he said.

The publication also included a quote from Arnold Schwarzenegger corroborating the long-standing claim that he pretended to be interested in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot in order to lure his box office rival into producing a dud.

The Terminator actor said, “It’s 100 per cent true. In those days, we did all kinds of crazy things to get ahead in our rivalry. Luckily for us and everyone else, today, we root for each other. Thank God, because we sure don’t ever need another Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot.”

Despite their disputes, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger reunited on screen for the first time in 2010’s Expandables. Following the movie’s success, they collaborated again on 2013’s Escape Plan. They appeared to take a while to put their old animosity behind them, despite appearing to work together on television.

