While Taylor Swift and her new love interest Matty Healy have been spending a lot of quality time together, a podcast dating back to February 2023 has resurfaced where Matty claimed that he m*sturbated to Black women being tortured. A Reddit user shared the thread where Matty made a few shocking claims leaving the netizens in disgust. Scroll down to read more.

Matty Healy was recently spotted jamming with Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift at the singer’s Philadelphia concert. The paramours also made a blink-and-miss appearance while exiting together from Electric Lady Studios in New York.

Speaking of the latest, Matty Healy as per the Reddit post left the Internet in shock after he appeared on The Adam Friedland Show in February. According to the post, the 1975 frontman claimed he laughingly admitted to m*sturbating to Black women being brutalized. The show’s host with a woman discussed Healy m*sturbating to “Ghetto Gaggers” describing it as “hard-core pornography” on his 77-inch screen TV “30 seconds” after a gathering at Healy’s house ended. Recalling the day Taylor Swift’s lover at the time said, “It wasn’t just the- it was the combination of the fact that it was, you’re not exaggerating, it was 30 seconds. Like, you guys were still waiting outside, she came back in, I was already flustered.”

Take a look:

Matty Healy continued, “I was, like, dressed as ‘guy who is j*cking off, so I had, like, untucked shirt. Like you said, I think it literally was, like, Ghetto Gaggers was on the TV. It’s just somebody just getting, like, brutalized.” For the unversed, Ghetto Gaggers is a p*rn site known which mainly features humiliation and brutalization videos of mostly Black women.

Reddit users quickly reacted to the post as one person stated, “This whole thing is making me lose respect for Taylor.” Another posted, “Seriously, it feels like she’s TRYING to get canceled again.”

The next one wrote, “How is she okay with this?” as another claimed Matty was “as problematic as Kanye West only he’s white and British.”

One user concluded, “I never want to hear he is playing a character again. GG is vile and anyone who watches is disgusting, racist and misogynistic.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been dating for just over two months and they were also papped kissing and cuddling in New York City earlier.

