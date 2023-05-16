



The one fact that needs to be established once and for all is that Madonna is one of the most iconic and legendary stars to exist, ever! The woman was way ahead of her time, worked like an enigma and broke the glass ceiling at every possible event. Obviously, she became the quintessential queen of controversy. One of the biggest scandals of her career would be releasing a book called ‘Sex.’

A launch party was organised before the release of the book in 1992. Like the book, the party was pretty scandalous as well. It was a BSDM-themed event with people roaming around n*ked, m*sturbating, and making out while the pop icon served a dominatrix look.

It was a prelude to what was coming next in the book, which was quite provocative and brow-raising. There were photographs by Steven Meisel showcasing erotic images and visual descriptions of s*xual fantasies. The book was considered a kind of visual companion to her fifth studio album Erotica. The suggestive pictures included Madonna flaunting her a** and b**bs, making out with men and women, striking bondage-themed poses, m*sturbating and being a part of o*gies. Many other models were also featured in the coffee table book.

Several pictures from the book have flooded social media recently, thanks to the upcoming auction that will sell the photographs in the coffee table book.

Take A Look:

Madonna Sex Book – w/ Exclusive CD – US Version NEW Sealed, Mint Condition! eBay https://t.co/o0BBiOHtAF pic.twitter.com/hEmWImRRJG — Entertainment Memorabilia (@DecorativeCoUK) May 13, 2023

Interestingly, Madonna told Vogue, “We were gonna call it ‘X,’ but then the whole thing with the ‘Malcolm X’ movie started. I realized it might be confusing or look like I was copying Spike [Lee]. Besides ‘Sex’ is … only two letters more than ‘X.’” She also wanted the book to be cond*m shaped but that did not happen. But, the packaging of the book resembled to a cond*m is usually sealed.

In the book, the singer wrote, “There is something comforting about being tied up. Like when you were a baby, and your mother strapped you in the car seat.” She also shared some NSFW tied-up pictures of her and other people that were too hot to handle.

Take A Look:

The best @Madonna photo ever! Time for an Encore book of SEX – Erotica II. #RT often #W0W … New book of nudes! pic.twitter.com/7ddwNEf1Er — SHx (@farmhuntx) November 6, 2018

There were pictures that she shot n*ked in Miami around Ocean Boulevard.

Take A Look:

Madonna photographed by Steven Meisel in 1992 for her SEX Book. pic.twitter.com/NKHsEueLH7 — Madonna Scrapbook (@m_scrapbook) December 30, 2020

Madonna Sex book outtake photographed by Steven Meisel 1992 🔥🔥😊🙌👑❤😍 pic.twitter.com/0OQw1veABb — Kirsten (@HOLY_WATER_) March 22, 2015

This caused a frenzy among her fans and people around the area. Madonna faced backlash for the same, and the Vatican called the book ‘morally intolerable’ and urged everyone to boycott the book. Bookshops refused to put the book in their store, given the erotic content in it that included threesomes, oral s*x and more.

Take A Look:

Madonna photographed for SEX book, 1992 pic.twitter.com/pM3gXjpZ30 — Madonna Daily  (@madonnaxdaily) February 9, 2022

Controversial photos from Madonna’s ‘Sex’ art book are being sold @ auction: https://t.co/DFbgHT1Yxd Over 40 prints of popular 1992 coffee table book available for purchase @ Christie’s NY this fall. #MadonnaCelebrationTour #Art pic.twitter.com/arGLgzgn9P — Maurie Ryan Jacobs (@jacobsjapan) May 14, 2023

Phew, there’s a reason why Madonna is called the queen of controversy, right?

Let us know what you think of these pictures and for more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

