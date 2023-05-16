Natalie Portman is an actress who is very determined about her image. So much so that she made a whole script re-written once because she wasn’t comfortable doing a s*x scene. However, the said film was rewritten since the director did not want to lose an actress of Natalie’s caliber. This decision to avoid s*x scenes and n*dity was taken after Natalie had a few incidents which were unpleasant for her to talk about.

Natalie did talk about them. The two incidents, both for n*ude scenes belonging to two different films, date back to 2006-07, and the actress later talked about them in her interviews. One film was Goya’s Ghosts, where the actress, played the muse of French artist Francisco Goya. Natalie had her condition to play Inés Bilbatúa in the 2006 film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the shooting of a n*de scene, Natalie Portman made sure that there was a body double to shoot the scene on her behalf. The actress had certain reservations about filming a n*de scene. In an interview, she confirmed, “There’s a long n*de shot of a woman, but it’s not me.” In another interview, the actress re-confirmed, “You do see some parts of me unclothed, but if they end up in a website making it look like I’m n*de, I’m going to be really, really angry.”

However, Natalie’s worst fears came true when she braised herself up to shoot a n*ude scene for her film Hotel Chevalier which was released in 2007. Wes Anderson, directed the film and the Black Swan actress was very sure of the aesthetics and the way it was to be shot.

However, the n*ude scene from the film was leaked on p*rn sites, making the scene totally out of context. Natalie Portman once, in an interview with the Huffington Post, talked about it. “The thing is – and maybe I’ve brought it on myself by talking about n*dity so much – it’s still the thing that people talk about more than the short. And that’s the thing that makes me think maybe I shouldn’t have done it. It’s not that I regret the actual thing. But it really depresses me that what I think is a wonderful film, that I’m really happy with – and Wes put a lot of time and energy into planning shots and writing the script, it’s very minimal, very exact – and then at the end literally half of any article or review about it has been about the n*dity.”

The Avengers actress was not only mad at the media for only talking about the n*ude scene, she also expressed her disappointment in the scene getting leaked. “I’m really not prudish of doing n*dity. I think it’s beautiful in films, and sex is such a big part of life, and n*dity is obviously our natural state. That’s not my issue. My issue is that I feel it takes something away from what you’re doing. And also that it can be used afterwards for different purposes. Misappropriated.”

Natalie Portman concluded, “Yeah. My picture ended up on p*rn sites. So that’s the dilemma more than the artistic decision of it is a no-brainer to me. But it’s not the way it used to be; it doesn’t show at a film festival, you know?”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Justin Bieber Backs Hailey Bieber Against Idea Of Not Having Kids Due To Online Hate: “He’ll Wait For Her As Long As She Needs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News