Hailey Bieber, in a recent interview, shared her concerns about not having a child anytime soon because of what people say about her, Justin Bieber [her husband] and her friends online. A source has revealed Justin’s take on this and he supports his beloved wife. The couple faced a lot of hatred in the past few months involving Selena Gomez, and being wary of it if they ever have a kid is understandable.

Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018, and before that, he was in a relationship with Selena. The fans fondly called them Jelena, and most of them are still not over them; while they have moved on, their fanbase hasn’t. Often times Hailey receives a lot of backlash from Selena’s fans, and this time, it escalated so much that Gomez had to intervene and ask her fans to stop it all.

A source reportedly told the US Weekly Magazine that Justin Bieber is in all support of Hailey Bieber. Speaking of that, the source revealed, “Justin completely supports Hailey and couldn’t be more proud of her after she spoke out about the reasons she wants to wait before having children. It’s something they’ve spoken about with each other plenty, but she’s been through a lot this year and he would never want to pressure her into anything she doesn’t feel 100 per cent comfortable moving forward with.”

The source continued, “He knows they’ll have kids when the time is right, but it’s a huge decision and something they both need to be on the same page about, Justin will wait for Hailey as long as she needs.”

Hailey Bieber told The Sunday Times that she gets scared for the future, what their kids would have to face, and how would she and Justin Bieber confront people for saying things about a child. She said, “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

