Jennifer Lawrence needs no introduction. Apart from being one of the most magnificent actresses, JLaw is also known for speaking her heart out. There is nothing that she shies away from, not even discussing her s*x life. But, there was a time in her childhood when Lawrence suffered from social anxiety, and her acting career saved her. However, one of her first films made her reach out to a therapist.

JLaw has been in the film business for a long time and has received several accolades for her wonderful performances. The actress even bagged the Academy Award for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. The actress was last seen in the 2022 film Causeway and is gearing up for her upcoming flick, No Hard Feelings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence has often opened up about her childhood in several interviews and talked about having social anxiety as a schoolgirl. The actress once revealed she was a hyperactive and curious child with a spark in her, but it all changed after she began going to school. Her parents also opted for traditional therapy, but nothing worked. When JLaw asked her parents to take her to an audition, her spark returned while performing on stage. Despite being her true self while filming, the actress had to seek therapy to get out of her character from her first feature film.

Once, in an interview with Filmmaker, the Hunger Games star revealed that she was just 16 when she starred in the 2008 film Recalling the film’s shoot, Jennifer Lawrence said, “Now, fortunately, I know how to leave the character when I leave work. In fact, it leaves me after [the director] calls cut. But with that [film] I just felt I had to take all of it on, and it did take a toll on me.”

Jennifer added that she had a hard time shaking off the character from herself and ultimately went to see a therapist. JLaw said, “My friend knows a therapist and I just talked to her for a little while. I just needed someone to talk to.” The Poker House. The movie was based on the story of a young girl who looks after her younger sisters in a dangerous situation.

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amber Heard Buys $1.9 Million Villa In Spain Amidst The News Of Going Bankrupt Post Her Split With Johnny Depp? “She Left Hollywood & Quietly Moved…” Reports A Source!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News