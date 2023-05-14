It is unusual for two Oscar-winning actresses to stay friends for years, but Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence have proved everyone wrong. The two are one of the closest duos in the entertainment industry and always stand by each other’s side. However, the start of their friendship was as hilarious as they are. Once, Emma revealed it was Jennifer Lawrence who inspired her to bag the role of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man.

The two actresses initially came together through their mutual friend, Woody Harrelson, and it was Emma who asked him for Jennifer’s number and reached out to her via text. What happened next was the beginning of their strong bond.

Once, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that Emma Stone texted her, to which she replied, “F*ck off,” and they have been “really good friends ever since.” As the two communicated over texts before finally finding time to meet each other, the Hunger Games star said, “I feel like it was our version of The Notebook — 365 texts.”

The actress further revealed that she and Emma Stone love each other and even care about one another. She said, “We both really do love each other and care about each other as people, beyond being actors. I support her completely when it comes to work and I feel the same from her, but I know we’d be friends even if we didn’t do the same job.”

It was Lawrence who inspired Emma Stone to take up the role of Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man opposite Andrew Garfield. Since the role, Stone’s career trajectory has only gone up.

