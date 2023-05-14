Taylor Swift is winning hearts with her gesture during her Eras Tour performance as she seemed to defend her fans from security. She is an established music personality and has a massive fan base who call themselves the Swifties. The singer was in the middle of performing her song Bad Blood in Philadelphia, Penn, when this incident took place. The video has been going viral on all social media platforms. Stay with us to get the deets.

Swift, who broke up with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn around last month, is already sparking romance rumours with Matty Healy. The two were allegedly spotted hanging out together earlier this week. He also took the stage and collaborated with Phoebe Bridgers.

Circling back to the recent incident that took place on Saturday night. Taylor Swift owing to her ongoing Eras Tour, was performing in Philadelphia, Penn. She was singing the song Bad Blood and in between the lyrics, she said, “He’s fine,” and “He wasn’t doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop,” as per Pop Base. The clip has been shared on Twitter.

According to a report in Just Jared, a Taylor Swift fan shared the video of the interaction on TikTok and noted that the particular security guard was a pain in the a*s the entire night. One of the fans on Twitter shared what happened, they said, “Taylor was yelling at a security guard because they fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.” Followed by, “It’s really scary how every single man had a power trip towards every single woman who was standing on the barricades. all the men didn’t even hesitate to touch us to move us and they were very, very aggressive when they were doing it. + we weren’t throwing anything, we weren’t screaming anything insane, she was fully coming over to dance and sing with us and it resulted in security being extremely aggressive for no reason.”

Many others appreciating Taylor Swift, wrote, “that security guard is definitely rethinking his life decisions.”

“Taylor doing this during bad blood makes it even better”

“sounds like somebody’s getting fired?”

“She walk out mad ! I love her”

“imagine getting yelled at in front of 70k people… i’d move states”

“One of the greatest of all time.”

“Take notes other artists”

Taylor Swift defends fan from a security guard during ‘Bad Blood’ at her Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/3RdXsykqGG — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2023

The crowd outside the concert venue was insanely packed up and it proves how much fans were or are excited for any Taylor Swift concert. It’s maddening. Check it out for yourself.

People gathered outside of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia tonight. pic.twitter.com/mpUirzOMgH — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 14, 2023

