We can probably label the search for the next 007 prodigy as the biggest hunt in the history of cinema. It could be an exaggeration, but it has begun to feel like we have waited for eons to see who the next James Bond will be. Ever since Daniel Craig took off his tuxedo and decided to bid goodbye with No Time To Die, the world has been hooked to the updates around who will take over. Over the past two years, Henry Cavill has been the top contender, with gazillion names being speculated to play the part. But seems like there is a new contender now.

Craig, left the mantle with No Time To Die after 15 years of playing the iconic British spy. Soon the buzz around who will replace him found prominence, and names were rumoured. While Henry remained the most vouched name, Idris Elba, Aaron Tylor Johnson, Tom Holland, Regé-Jean Page and more were speculated to be in the race to become the next James Bond.

But while we are all confused because every update comes with a different twist, there is a new massive twist that puts even more pressure on Henry Cavill’s chance to become the next James Bond. As per new reports, Henry has been moved from the top spot in the betting world and British actor Paapa Essiedu has moved to the first. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Henry Cavill, who has always been in the top tier of the list, has now been dethroned by Paapa Essiedu to become the next James Bond in the betting world. Cavill is now on second spot with odds of 5-2. Majority of the bets have been put on Paapa who is now sharing the first spot with James Norton to replace Daniel Craig as the next 007 prodigy with odds of 3-1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paapa Essiedu (@pessiedu)

Paapa Essiedu is the actor known for Black Mirror and mini series I May Destroy You. However, Aaron Tylor Johnson is still in the top tier, too with 11-8. All eyes are on the studio who probably will announce the new face of James Bond this year. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

