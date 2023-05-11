Part two of the DC Joker named Joker: Folie à Deux has been gaining a lot of traction on the Internet ever since the pictures of lead stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga went viral. While there have been speculations about who else stars in the movie, a new Twitter thread claimed that Hollywood star Tom Holland might be part of the movie. Scroll down to read more.

Tom Holland, though is a Marvel star and is best known for his iconic roles in Spider-Man movies. The actor, on the personal front, recently made headlines for revealing that he has been sober for more than a year.

Speaking of the Twitter thread, a user on the micro-blogging site shared a picture of Tom Holland sitting with an actress on a subway train. The hairstyle of Holland looks unusually similar to that of Joaquin Phoenix in his Joker movies. The young star is seen rocking medium-long curly hairs with his ears and forehead covering- a style made popular by Phoenix. The Twitter user then also compared the two stars in the same thread by sharing their pictures in a collage. This quickly led to a debate on Twitter as some believed it was real while others claimed the pictures of Tom Holland looking like the younger version of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker was from another project.

Take a look:

TOM HOLLAND IS IN THE NEW JOKER MOVIE ??? pic.twitter.com/q7XGGhxTLg — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) May 10, 2023

nah this is crazy pic.twitter.com/fX20FCS2Qj — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) May 10, 2023

One user on social media sarcastically tweeted, “I heard he’s playing Batman too. And he was also just mentioned in being in the running for Superman.” Another claimed, “Bro, yes he’s gonna kill whatever that is right there.” The next one shared, “It’s gonna be fire.”

An individual asserted, “He’d actually do so well lowkey,” whereas, one user mentioned, “The Joker evil twin.” Another person said, “He’s trying to look like one.” One user said, “It’s a flashback of young joker.”

One user denied the rumours of Tom Holland getting featured in part 2 of The Joker and said, “This is from The Crowded Room featuring Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane.”

Another claimed, “Yooo this cannot be truuuu” as, one concluded, “probably playing riddler or something.

Joker: Folie à Deux, for the unversed, is all set to hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.

