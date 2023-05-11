Zendaya is one of the highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood who is not only famous for her acting chops but also for her singing skills, dancing talent and also her model vibes. She is one of the actresses who could easily give a run to all the supermodels for money with her fashion skills and gorgeous looks. However, being under the constant radar of scrutiny becomes part and parcel of a celeb’s life.

When Daya’s rude looks went viral in a video from a fashion show, netizens had brutally slammed the actress. However, later she came out on social media and shut down those trolls. Keep scrolling to check it out!

An edited video clip is going viral on social media after it was shared from one of Zendaya’s fan pages named ‘zendayac.news’ on Instagram, where the Euphoria actress can be seen sitting beside Blake Lively and Emily Blunt, looking irritated and gazing rudely at them while the two actresses were sharing quite a laugh at a fashion show runway. However, as soon as this moment went viral, netizens started to bash Zendaya for being rude to them. However, later, Daya came out on social media and slammed those trolls by saying,