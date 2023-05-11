Zendaya is one of the highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood who is not only famous for her acting chops but also for her singing skills, dancing talent and also her model vibes. She is one of the actresses who could easily give a run to all the supermodels for money with her fashion skills and gorgeous looks. However, being under the constant radar of scrutiny becomes part and parcel of a celeb’s life.
When Daya’s rude looks went viral in a video from a fashion show, netizens had brutally slammed the actress. However, later she came out on social media and shut down those trolls. Keep scrolling to check it out!
An edited video clip is going viral on social media after it was shared from one of Zendaya’s fan pages named ‘zendayac.news’ on Instagram, where the Euphoria actress can be seen sitting beside Blake Lively and Emily Blunt, looking irritated and gazing rudely at them while the two actresses were sharing quite a laugh at a fashion show runway. However, as soon as this moment went viral, netizens started to bash Zendaya for being rude to them. However, later, Daya came out on social media and slammed those trolls by saying,
“Whoa whoa whoa y’all not bout to have me out her looking all shady. I was looking at the runway and asking Law when the show was gonna start. Don’t do me. They were super nice.”
Zendaya further retweeted another user’s comment and wrote, “I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY.”
Check out the recently compiled video clip here:
View this post on Instagram
Now, Zendaya fans have come in support of her and commented on this recently shared video. One of them penned, “She was just paying attention to the show, idk why ppl try and make such a big deal out a little things.”
Another one wrote, “You can even tell her gaze isn’t on Blake and Emily.”
One of the netizens joked, “I can feel her “she has that face” I have to go through the same every now and then. 😂”
Well, Zendaya surely knows how to shut the trolls!
