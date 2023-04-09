Blake Lively is a huge name across the globe. The actress is married to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and the couple never miss an opportunity to make the headlines with their social media PDA and public appearances. The ‘Gossip Girl’ actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her family – including her husband Ryan, donning a bikini and swimsuit, and netizens are going gaga over her hot bod after delivering her fourth child a few months ago. Scroll below to take a look.

Blake enjoys a huge fan following among her fans on social media, with over 38 million followers on Instagram. The actress is quite active on the photo-sharing platform and often hilariously trolls her husband there. Talking about her latest upload, Lively shared pictures donning a cute bikini and swimsuit with her family and Ryan, and it has left the fans surprised with her body transformation.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Blake Lively captioned it, “she sells seashells down by the seashore.” Her photographs have over 4 million likes and over 9K comments. In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a pretty bikini styled with shell jewellery and flaunting her perfect figure in a black swimsuit.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Reacting to Blake’s pictures on Instagram, a user commented, “Didn’t you just have a baby!? 🔥”

Another user commented, “What is it like being an actual goddess?”

A third user commented, “How do you look this good after four kids!!!???!??? 😮”

A fourth commented, “Thank you for being real and not photoshopped.”

What are your thoughts on Blake Lively’s massive body transformation in her latest Instagram post? Tell us in the space below.

