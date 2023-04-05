Jeremy Renner is still recovering from his snowplow accident that took place last year. The Hawkeye actor was trying to save his nephew from the snow-pulling tractor when he got pulled inside himself and suffered significant injuries. The Marvel actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his interview with Diane Sawyer about his accident, and actor Ryan Reynolds, who is known for playing the character of ‘Deadpool’, has dropped a hilarious comment under his post. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Renner is one of the most popular actors in the West and is known for his portrayal of ‘Hawkeye’ in the MCU. The actor has over 20 million followers on Instagram and is also quite active on the platform, as he often gives fans a sneak peek of his personal and professional life.

Sharing the details of his interview with Diane Sawyer on Instagram, Jeremy Renner captioned it, “For those that want the 411 on the 911 situation that happened this past New Years morning, I spoke with the wonderful @dianesawyer to share details of the incident…. Tune in if you like 😊. Thank you for all the positive, loving prayers for my family and me! I am so truly grateful and honestly overwhelmed with such goodness. It has taken the immediate actions of so many people that has kept me here alive. Thank you will never be enough to express my gratitude… so I can offer up some “Free Snowcat Rides” up at the house if you’re interested ?? 🤷‍♂️😉 🏔️”

Reacting to Jeremy Renner’s post, Ryan Reynolds commented, “I would take a snowcat ride. I’m not even kidding. But it has to be in the middle of summer. And only you inside the snowcat while I watch from a safe distance from your well-appointed living room.”

Ryan is known for his sense of humour among fans and peers in the industry.

