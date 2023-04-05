The trailer of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie just dropped, taking the audiences to the idyllic world of Barbie Land. Along with the posters, the characters’ posters have also created a buzz on the internet. The movie’s star-studded cast just got a few more names as fans have added their casting preferences on social media to react to the movie’s many new character posters with their wild pitches. Some added Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Lady Gaga, Russel Crow, Pedro Pascal, and many others.

The Babie’s character posters have created a kind of social media trend where many post random casts of celebrities with the background of Barbie. The fans’ casting reveals a variety of Barbies and Kens as Twitter is flooded with over-the-top casting ideas.

While the trailer of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie shows Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken live with countless other Barbies, the world looks pink, plastic, and perfect. The other Barbies in the movie are played by Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, and more. They are accompanied by Kens, played by Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and many other cast members.

Taking to Twitter, a user posted a photo of Pedro Pascal as Ken

catch Ellie Williams in Barbie! pic.twitter.com/hkdLyRqqP7 — luka (@lqstofus) April 4, 2023

Miss Minutes’ social media account was never left behind the race of social media trends as it showed Tom Hiddleston’s Loki as Ken

I got jokes too 🧡🕰️🤭 pic.twitter.com/g8YKHnkyW5 — Miss Minutes (@MissMinutesTVA) April 4, 2023

Don’t you think Grogu is just adorable?

Ken Joeng also joined the trend

The official account of the Saw movie franchise posted a photo of Ken

Fan account of Nicki Minaj also posted a photo of their desired Barbie

Nicki Minaj for Barbie The Movie pic.twitter.com/w2vLfEh1aA — ᴀɴᴛᴏɴɪɪᴏ ꜰᴀɴ (@antoniiomaraj) April 4, 2023

A user requested a sequel of Barbie starring Ana De Armas

If #Barbie does well and they make a sequel get her pic.twitter.com/xk7wMVccD8 — Mark🇮🇪 (@KryzeSkywalker) April 4, 2023

The Daughters of Atlas also joined the trend

The Daughters of Atlas?⚡️No! The Daughters of #Barbie? Yes! pic.twitter.com/aKKxTkb2pG — Shazam Updates (@ShazamNews) April 4, 2023

MCU’s Nebula actor Karen Gillan cast her character in the Barbie movie.

With all the fans’ casting, the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21, as audiences do not have to wait much longer to see the iconic Mattel doll brought to life.

