Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged last year after dating for a while. They have been the centre of headlines as rumours have swirled that they’ve called time on their relationship. They called splits after several reports indicated that MGK had allegedly cheated on her.

However, the latest set of pictures is painting a different story. The couple was reportedly spotted together getting some grub in Hawaii, and their pics are going viral on social media. Scroll down to know more.

Images acquired by TMZ show the ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer and the Transformers star having dinner together on April 3. The publication claims, citing witnesses, that there was no PDA between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly during the outing. It is the first time the actress and Grammy nominee have been seen together since Valentine’s Day.

Although the stars haven’t publicly discussed the status of their relationship, Megan’s reference to Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Hope You Catch Me” from her Lemonade album in February prompted rumours about a possible split. “You can taste the dishonesty,” Jennifer’s Body star captioned a photo on Instagram. It’s all over your breath, she said.

Megan Fox erased all of the images from her Instagram account after deleting any references to her fiancé from the platform, fueling breakup rumours at the time. She also responded to a commenter who alleged that MGK “probably got with Sophie,” seemingly referring to his guitarist Sophie Lloyd, by cheekily writing, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Megan Fox promised followers there was no infidelity during a brief return to Instagram in February. “There has been no third-party reference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT,” Megan—who shares three kids with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green—continued, “you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now.”

However, that did not stop speculations of their break up.

