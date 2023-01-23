Beyonce is an icon in the world of music, and the fans wait anticipatedly for her album. After five long years, she did a full-length concert in Dubai, but what was no ordinary show, although it never is, but this was extra special because it was completely a private party, and only the invited people were lucky enough to attend it. But do you know how Queen B charged for it?

The concert took place at a famous luxury resort, the Atlantis Royal Hotel, on Saturday. Previously a video of the singer went viral where she was spotted rehearsing at the said hotel. It merely had Queen Bey’s voice in the background but created a lot of buzzes.

According to Pinkvilla, the Single Ladies singer charged a whopping amount of $24 million, which is around Rs 195 crores in Indian currency. And her stay complimentary stay at the resort amounts to $100,000, which is approximately Rs 81 lakh for one night. The resort’s managing director and vice president to the Arabian Business said, “We have actually our Royal Mansion occupied today by Beyonce; it is the most expensive, and, we believe, also the largest mansion in the world. It’s $100,000 a night to stay in the room, and it’s 11,000 square feet.”

Many Bollywood celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Farha Khan, Manish Malhotra, and Gauri Khan, were among the few who were spotted at the resort prior to Beyonce’s performance. The Om Shanti Om director even shared a video of her from the night of the event.

Even American model Kendall Jenner, rapper Jay Z and Liam Payne of One Direction were spotted at the resort prior to Beyonce’s event. Shah Rukh khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and her close friend Shanaya Kapoor even got clicked with Jenner at a party. As per the report in Hindustan Times, it was the grand opening of the hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah.

Although the organisers of the event had a strict no photographs or videos policy, several videos and photos were shared on social media, impressing Beyonce’s fans all over. The last time she held a concert was way back in 2018.

Another angle of Beyoncé singing Beautiful Liar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/58LFDHvRPY — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) January 21, 2023

