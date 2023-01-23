The gigantic waves of all the wild decisions refuse to fade at the DCU camp. Under the changes in leadership with James Gunn and Peter Safran, the realm of Batman and Superman has seen many changes and some so drastic that the world is still processing them even a month later. While axing Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson came in as a shock, another big blow was that Jason Momoa as Aquaman was not a part of their plan for the future of DCU.

Yes, you read that right. It was rumoured that Aquaman was not a part of DCU’s future plan and the bosses are trying to cast Jason as another character. It was said that he will end the run as Arthur Curry and play Lobo in the DCU in the coming future. However Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, the second part in the franchise is ready for release this year.

Now as per the latest reports, Jason Momoa, who is constantly in the headlines for the past couple of weeks was asked if Aquaman 3 will happen with a fun tone or not. The actor in his reply has said something that even hints that the movie might not happen at all. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Direct, Jason Momoa was asked if Aquaman 3 will happen with a fun, light undertone or will be a serious watch. Replying to the same, he said, “I highly doubt it. I’m too dramatic.” Now whether he doubts the tone or the fact that the film will happen or not at all is a confusion and he didn’t find it necessary to clear it.

He later went on to talk about the serious tone of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. “The beautiful thing [about ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what’s happening with the melting ice caps,” Jason Momoa said.

The Arthur Curry fame explained how the sequel to Aquaman is relatable and addresses real-world issues and not any far-off threat. “There’s no far-off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home,” he said.

