Confidence and fashion go hand in hand; if you have the right amount of confidence then you can pull off anything and everything, and not everyone has that in them. But Hollywood actress Megan Fox is definitely one who can turn heads even if she wears an old rag. Her social media accounts are filled with amazing pictures of the actress, especially the ones from her photoshoots.

With over 20 million followers on her Instagram, she never fails to serve her fashion goals. Not to forget the fan accounts that fish out unseen photographs of the Transformers actress, like this one we stumbled upon. Scroll down to look at the exquisite picture.

The throwback picture was posted on Instagram by a fan account, meganfoxxofficial.x, a year ago. The actress sported all-white lacy lingerie set as she posed for the camera. Her lacy br* had a cold shoulder detailing, which she paired with a high-waisted semi-sheer p*nty. Not just that, Megan Fox also had a shrug or a shawl of the same colour and fabric draped around her.

Megan Fox chose to accessorise the outfit with oxidised silver pieces of jewellery. She wore a stack of layered necklaces, starting with a pearl choker. She wore a couple of rings on her fingers, including two giant pearl rings. For makeup, Fox went for full-coverage foundation and subtle contouring. She also wore an ample amount of blush on her cheeks while going for soft smokey eyes and heavy-on mascara. For lipstick, Megan chose to wear a dark chocolate-coloured lip shade and added a little bit of gloss to it.

Megan Fox was wearing an all-white ensemble while she stood at a picturesque spot that broke thousands of hearts with that melancholic look on her face. The background with green trees was in perfect contrast with the actress’ outfit and the mood of the entire photoshoot.

Let us know your thoughts on this throwback image of Megan Fox in the comments! And for more fashion-related content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

