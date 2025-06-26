After nearly four years of relationship, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their split weeks after announcing their pregnancy. TMZ first reported that the couple parted ways during the 2024 Thanksgiving weekend while on a trip to Vail, Colorado. Months after their split, rumors about Megan and her Subservience co-star, Michele Morrone, having romantic feelings for each other started to surface everywhere. But was it true?

What Is Subservience About?

Megan and Michele worked together on the sci-fi thriller, Subservience, which was released in August 2024. The movie debuted on Netflix in December and reached a wider audience than it did while showing in the theatres. The movie’s storyline revolves around Morrone’s character, who is a father and brings home an AI android (played by Fox) in desperation to assist in household chores. But things start to shift when the AI becomes self-aware and demands things that it is not supposed to.

Were Megan Fox & Michele Morrone Dating?

While working together, the 365 Days actor was quite affectionate to the Transformers actress. However, the controversial rumor mainly started with a video clip. Their playful banter caught netizens’ eyes in that clip, and they started to ship the co-stars. There were comments like “Honestly, if Megan Fox dumped MGK for this fine man, I would not blame her at all.”

honestly if megan fox dumped mgk for this fine man i would not blame her AT ALLLLL pic.twitter.com/QPC3xkA1Na — mira⚡️ (@miraonthemic) December 9, 2024

Another wrote, “u can see shes insanely attracted to him. constantly looking at his lips and covering her face cuz shes blushing”

u can see shes insanely attracted to him. constantly looking at his lips and covering her face cuz shes blushing — Bugattimeister (@Zondameister) December 11, 2024

But unfortunately, that was not the case. Michele Morrone’s representative took the situation seriously. While denying these rumors, the personnel told TMZ, “Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue. They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project.”

Is Michele Morrone Gay?

In addition to his rumors with Megan Fox, there were many speculations about Michele Morrone’s s*xual identity as well. In 2021, when these rumors started to spread like wildfire, Morrone took to his Instagram stories and set the record straight. The actor confirmed that while he is an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, he is not part of the community himself.

Michele said, “This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone. He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more.” He further continued, “And by the way…I’m a very big supporter of the LGBT community. But we’re just talking about a normal picture. I didn’t come out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Get Back Together?

No, they have not. Although their public sightings could suggest something else, after the Jennifer’s Body actress gave birth to her daughter, her priority became her child. She only wants an amicable co-parenting relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and that’s all.

In March, An insider revealed to PEOPLE, “Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page regarding co-parenting. Right now they’re amicable.” The source further added, “No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line. But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter.”

when you really didn’t think

machine gun kelly and megan fox

could get any hotter but… pic.twitter.com/bNRua87TEK — ًkatie (@machineguncol) May 24, 2021

Well, that means Megan Fox is now single and is enjoying her motherhood phase with her daughter. For those who don’t know, she also has three sons from her previous marriage.

