Halloween season is right here, and tales of ghosts have filled the air. At this time, horror movie plots have created an atmosphere of spookiness and fear. However, apart from the movies, several Hollywood celebrities have their personal spooky encounter stories to share. Stars like Miley Cyrus, Keanu Reeves, and Ariana Grande, among others, have faced some horrific moments that seem straight out of a horror movie. Here, we have mentioned some real-life hauntings that prove that even celebrities can’t keep the ghosts at bay.

1. Miley Cyrus

The gorgeous pop singer had once lived in a flat that was haunted. The singer of “Something Beautiful” discussed her ghostly encounter in an interview with Elle UK, recalling the time she stayed in a flat in London during her 2006 European tour. She shared that the apartment building she was staying at was initially an old bakery. The actress and singer shared an incident when her younger sister was taking a shower, and suddenly she screamed. Miley Cyrus rushed to her and saw that the water knob had switched to burning hot. She shared that her sister had not turned the knob, and it happened on its own.

She also shared that she felt as though she had seen a little boy sitting on the sink, watching her take a shower, which shook her. The next night, she again saw that little boy sitting on the sink, kicking his feet.

She also added that her aunt had experienced some paranormal activities in the apartment, and they left the apartment. Cyrus shared that she had looked into the matter and found out that the bakery was owned by an elderly man and his son. The wife had passed away, so the father and son stayed there, and later the father also died; hence, the son took over the bakery. She revealed that she probably saw the son in the apartment.

2. Kate Hudson

Actress Kate Hudson is among the celebs who believe in ghosts and shared in an interview about her encounters with them. She revealed something about the event in the extra DVD clip (via E! News) from her horror flick The Skeleton Key. Almost Famous actress shared that she had seen a ghost of a faceless woman, which was very spooky. She also shared another incident when her late grandmother came to meet her, and when she woke up, she had a good feeling.

3. Emma Stone

La La Land star is no stranger to ghostly experiences, but according to the gorgeous star, these experiences are both terrifying and sweet. Emma Stone shared in an interview on The Late Show With David Letterman that her family has a long history of dealing with pocket change, and her late granddad’s ghost would often leave quarters for her.

4. Megan Fox

Transformers star Megan Fox shared in a 2014 interview with MTV News about a spooky incident in Mexico. She revealed that she was staying at a hotel in Mexico, which had a bedroom, a living room, and another bedroom. Megan Fox had pre-ordered breakfast for 7:30, and at 7 a.m., she heard them come in with the table and pour the coffee. Half an hour later, at 7:30, she went in, but she was shocked to find that there was no food, coffee, or anything in the room. Furthermore, she added that the doorbell rang at 7:30, and room service was there with their food. Then her nanny also asked her later why the room service arrived at 7 and not at 7:30, which confirmed that something was odd.

5. Ariana Grande

The sensational pop singer and actress Ariana Grande shared in an interview in 2013 about her encounter with ghosts. In a conversation with Complex, she shared her experience in Kansas City, where she visited a haunted castle. The next night, they were supposed to visit Stull Cemetery, which is reputed to be one of the seven gates to hell on Earth. However, she felt a strange negativity in the car, and there was a peculiar smell of sulfur, which is the sign of a demon. She revealed that there was also a fly in the car, which she explained was also a sign of a demon.

She added that she was scared and decided to leave. The singer rolled down the car window and apologized, saying that she did not mean to disrupt their peace. She also took a picture where there were three distinct faces of textbook demons. Grande revealed that she deleted it, and when she tried to send the photo to her manager, it showed an error and could not be sent.

She also shared another eerie incident: “I used to have a folder called ‘Demons’ that had pictures with all the screencaps in it, but then weird things started happening to me, so I deleted it.”

6. Keanu Reeves

The dashing action star Keanu Reeves may be known for fighting digital ghosts in The Matrix; however, his real encounter with a ghost happened long before. In a 2014 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he shared a scary childhood experience with a ghost. He shared that when he moved to New York City at the age of six or seven, one day, he was hanging out in the bedroom when he saw a jacket floating in the doorway.

He explained, “This empty jacket — there’s no body, there’s no legs, it’s just there. And then it disappears,” and added that he thought maybe it was his imagination, but when he looked at his nanny, she had a terrified expression. Then he realized that it was a real occurrence.

These spooky tales from Hollywood stars make the Hollywood season even more eerie. From Miley Cyrus’s haunted flat to Keanu Reeves’s supernatural sighting, these stories are proof that no one is safe from the spirits.

