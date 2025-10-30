If you’re fond of watching horror movies, chances are you’ve already checked off iconic films like The Exorcist and The Omen and modern classics like The Conjuring. So, if you’re looking for something new and hidden this Halloween season, we’ve got you covered.

These five underrated horror films, each with its own brand of fear, are chilling, surprising, and criminally overlooked. From possession horror to claustrophobic thrillers, these movies will haunt your thoughts long after the credits roll. We’ve also mentioned their current streaming platforms.

1. Host (2020)

Director: Rob Savage

Rob Savage IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Streaming On: Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India), Netflix (U.S.)

Plot: This overlooked horror movie is about a group of friends who hire a specialist to conduct a virtual séance over a Zoom meeting. But when a demonic entity intrudes into their homes and refuses to leave, the friends must find a way to finish the meeting before it’s too late. But will they succeed?

2. Devil (2010)

Director: John Erick Dowdle

John Erick Dowdle IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Streaming On: Amazon Video – Rent (India & U.S.)

Plot: On an ordinary day, five strangers find themselves trapped in an elevator inside a Philadelphia office building. As unsettling events begin to happen, tension turns to terror when they realize that one of them isn’t human but the Devil in disguise.

3. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India), Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: When a priest (Tom Wilkinson) is accused of causing Emily’s (Jennifer Carpenter) death during an exorcism, defense lawyer Erin Bruner (Laura Linney) takes his case. As the trial unfolds, flashbacks reveal Emily’s terrifying experiences, forcing Erin to question whether her death was a medical tragedy or something truly supernatural.

4. Malignant (2021)

Director: James Wan

James Wan IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

6.2/10 Streaming On: Apple TV – Rent (India & U.S.)

Plot: The film follows Madison, a woman haunted by terrifying visions of brutal murders, only to learn that the killings are real. As she digs deeper, she uncovers the horrifying truth that the murderer is tied to her dark and forgotten past, leading to a shocking revelation that changes everything.

5. Brightburn (2019)

Director: David Yarovesky

David Yarovesky IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Streaming On: MX Player, Amazon Video (Rent), Peacock (U.S.)

Plot: After a spaceship crash-lands on Earth in the small town of Brightburn, Kansas, a childless couple (Elizabeth Banks and David Denman) find a baby inside and adopt him, naming him Brandon (Jackson A. Dunn). When Brandon turns 12, he discovers his superpowers and begins showing violent, disturbing behavior. As his powers grow stronger, his parents are forced to confront a terrifying truth: he isn’t here to be a hero.

