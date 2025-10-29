Halloween is almost here, and unlike in the past when Netflix and Hulu dominated with nearly 90% of the content, today’s streaming world is scattered across numerous platforms. You search for a movie, only to discover it is only available on another subscription-based streaming platform.

The good news? Tubi’s got your back! It’s completely free, though you’ll have to sit through a few ads. So, what should you watch this Halloween? Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work for you. Here’s a handpicked list of spooky films you can stream for free right now on Tubi.

5. The Ring (2002)

Star Cast: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox, Daveigh Chase, David Dorfman

Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox, Daveigh Chase, David Dorfman RT Score: 72%

72% Director: Gore Verbinski

Plot: This is the first installment of the American version of The Ring franchise, based on the 1998 Japanese film of the same name, which itself is an adaptation of the novel Ring by Koji Suzuki. After the death of her teenage sister, a journalist decides to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragedy. She soon discovers that her sister’s friends also died under bizarre circumstances. During her investigation, she finds a videotape that is said to kill anyone who watches it within seven days. After watching the tape herself, she receives a phone call whispering, “seven days.” Soon after, the journalist begins to experience strange and terrifying supernatural occurrences connected to the tape.

4. I See You (2019)

Star Cast: Helen Hunt, Libe Barer, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, Owen Teague

Helen Hunt, Libe Barer, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, Owen Teague RT Score: 73%

73% Director: Adam Randall

Plot: A preteen boy goes missing, and the lead investigator links the abduction to a series of kidnappings that took place about one and a half decades ago. However, before this recent incident, the man accused in the older case was already imprisoned. In light of the new abduction, he files for a mistrial. Soon, strange occurrences begin happening at the lead investigator’s home and within his family, where he is already struggling with his wife’s infidelity, further straining their relationship. But what is the supernatural element? Was the previously convicted man innocent? And are the supernatural events in the investigator’s home connected to the current abduction case?

3. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Star Cast: Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox, Olwen Catherine Kelly

Emile Hirsch, Brian Cox, Olwen Catherine Kelly RT Score: 86%

86% Director: André Øvredal

Plot: The sheriff’s department discovers a half-buried corpse in the basement of a house that had been the scene of multiple murders. The victims had apparently tried to escape from the house before dying. The police take the mysterious body to the local coroner for an autopsy. The morgue, run by a father and son, soon becomes the center of a terrifying ordeal that begins the moment the autopsy starts.

2. Don’t Breathe (2016)

Star Cast: Dylan Minnette, Jane Levy, Stephen Lang, Daniel Zovatto

Dylan Minnette, Jane Levy, Stephen Lang, Daniel Zovatto RT Score: 88%

88% Director: Fede Álvarez

Plot: Rocky, Alex, and Money make a living by stealing from the rich in Detroit. Rocky wants to move away with her younger sister because of her abusive mother, but her financial situation doesn’t allow it. Then they find an opportunity in a Gulf War veteran who happens to be blind and is said to have money in his home. They decide to steal it, without realizing the gravity of what they are getting themselves into by targeting him.

1. The Babadook (2014)

Star Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman

Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman RT Score: 98%

98% Director: Jennifer Kent

Plot: It is a psychological horror thriller about a widowed single mother and her six-year-old son. The boy has nightmares and believes that a creature from a book called The Babadook is coming after both of them. Initially, the mother doesn’t believe him and decides to medicate him, but later she realizes that something is truly wrong.

