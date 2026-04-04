Scream 7 has achieved a major franchise milestone at the worldwide box office, with its sights set on Halloween’s lifetime box-office total. The latter wrapped up its theatrical run as one of the most successful slasher films at the worldwide box office, setting a high bar for the genre. As the latest Scream movie maintains steady momentum, the big question remains: can it match or surpass the global haul of Halloween and cement its place among the top performers? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scream 7 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo, the latest Scream installment collected $181k at the domestic box office on its 5th Thursday. Owing to the new releases, it lost 800 theaters in North America. The film also declined by 43.4% at the box office in North America, and after 35 days of release, the domestic total reached $119.6 million. It is the fourth Scream movie to cross $100 million at the domestic box office.

Scream 7 is also the only movie in the franchise to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. The film has shown steady hold at the box office. Internationally, its collection stands at $85.4 million cume. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total now stands at $205.03 million. According to the box office database, it is the 5th highest-grossing film of 2026.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Scream 7

Domestic – $119.6 million

International – $85.4 million

Worldwide – $205.0 million

Can it surpass Halloween’s global haul?

Halloween is a 2018 slasher film and a sequel to the 1978 movie with the same name. Jamie Lee Curtis reprised her role, and it became a box-office success, followed by two more sequels. The slasher movie has grossed $259.9 million worldwide during its run. Scream 7 is around $55 million away from surpassing the global haul of Halloween.

According to industry experts, the Neve Campbell starrer is expected to earn between $210 million and $220 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Therefore, surpassing Halloween is impossible for the latest Scream installment. It would have earned dominance in the modern slasher era. Scream 7 was released on February 27.

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