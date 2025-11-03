Watching horror movies on Halloween is almost like a tradition for people all over the world. These movies can range from slashers and horrors to supernatural and murder mysteries. Over the years, numerous Halloween-themed films have been created, and some of them have become classics that people love to rewatch every October.

However, beyond the terrifying storyline, eerie sets, and deafening screams, numerous fascinating stories make the movies even more memorable. Here we have listed some exciting, lesser-known behind-the-scenes facts about the most loved Halloween movies.

1. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Streaming On: Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India)

Disney+ (US), JioHotstar (India) IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Director: Henry Selick

The 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas is regarded as a masterpiece in the history of Halloween cinema. As per reports, the film took a long time to complete, and every second of the frame required 12 individual frames for the animation. Hence, the animators had to capture over 100000 frames collectively.

Due to this, only 60 seconds of footage could be completed per week, resulting in a wrap-up in three years. It is the unique features, such as attention to detail, complex facial expressions, and a hand-built set, among others, that make Tim Burton’s film what it is today.

2. Ghostbusters (1984)

Streaming On: Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu (US), Zee5, Apple TV (India)

Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu (US), Zee5, Apple TV (India) IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Ivan Reitman

This supernatural horror movie follows a group of weird scientists who decide to become ghost catchers in New York City. Owing to amazing humor and stunning effects, the film became an instant hit. There is a hidden secret in the movie that will shock the fans.

There is a gooey green ghost named Slimer in the film, and as per reports, it was inspired by actor John Belushi, who was originally supposed to be part of the film. The film animators modeled Slimer’s face according to Belushi’s wild expressions from Animal House. It became one of the most lovable and chaotic ghosts of all time.

3. Halloween (1978)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (US & Rent)

Amazon Prime Video (US & Rent) IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Director: John Carpenter

In the iconic horror film, the lead antagonist, Michael Myers, became the face of terror in the 80s and 90s. His signature look was a white mask and a knife in his hand. However, very few people know the legendary mask’s real cost was only $2, and it was originally William Shatner’s Star Trek character mask.

According to reports, due to a very tight production budget, the costume designer purchased the mask from a costume shop. The designer widened the eyes, painted them white, and removed the eyebrows. The blank expression mask became the identification of The Shape and an icon of horror.

4. Scream (1996)

Streaming On: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video (US), Netflix, Apple TV+ (India)

Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video (US), Netflix, Apple TV+ (India) IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Wes Craven

Halloween is incomplete without watching the horror masterpiece, Scream. The film was released in 1996, which completely changed the game for the horror genre. The story involves a masked killer who terrorized high school students. According to reports, the killer’s mask was not custom-created; instead, it was obtained by a crew member from a small costume shop in California.

The director, Wes Craven, liked the simple yet eerie expression of the mask, which was inspired by Edvard Munch’s famous painting The Scream. After the film’s release, the mask became a symbol of modern horror.

5. The Addams Family (1991)

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (US), Netflix (India)

Amazon Prime Video (US), Netflix (India) IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

The iconic spooky movie The Addams Family is based on Charles Addams’ beloved cartoon of the same name. The film brought the spooky and gothic spirit to life with eccentric characters.

According to reports, director Barry Sonnenfeld aimed to create an authentic, eerie atmosphere on the mansion sets. As per his instructions, the set was kept freezing cold, which helped preserve the fog effect. The actors had to wear heavy costumes and perform in the icy cold conditions.

6. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Streaming On: Prime Video (US), Apple TV, YouTube (US & India)

Prime Video (US), Apple TV, YouTube (US & India) IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Director: Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez

The film was shot as a found-footage horror film, following the quest of three filmmakers who become lost in the woods while investigating a local legend about a witch. According to reports, to capture genuine reactions, the director withheld the complete script from the cast.

He also scared them in reality by making strange noises or shifting their tents in the night. Their real emotions in the film give it an authentic horror feel.

Halloween movies surely send chills down your spine, but the stories behind the camera are also quite interesting. From the random selection of masks to chilling conditions on sets, these behind-the-scenes stories prove that they can be just as fascinating as the movies themselves.

