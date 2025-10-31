Halloween is among the few events when celebrities unleash their creativity and sometimes let their wild side shine. Numerous Hollywood stars surprised their fans with unrecognizable transformations, out-of-the-box looks, and eerie getups. These getups are often funny and spooky, but sometimes they are outright bizarre. Here, we have listed a few of the most iconic and bizarre Halloween costumes worn by Hollywood stars, which will leave you speechless.

1. Ariana Grande – Miss Creature

The gorgeous pop star is renowned for her glamorous looks and trendsetting styles. However, for Halloween 2021, the singer ditched her style and surprised her fans with a haunting look of Miss Creature from the classic horror movie Creature from the Black Lagoon. The transformation was highly detailed, featuring prosthetics, green scales, and a vintage 80s twist. Overall, Ariana Grande looked both creepy and glamorous as she effortlessly blended spooky elements with fashion.

2. Heidi Klum – Alien Monster

The actress has rightfully claimed the title of queen of Halloween for years with her jaw-dropping costumes, year after year. However, one Halloween look that we cannot get over is her 2019 alien get-up. For the bizarre look, Heidi Klum transformed into a hideous alien creature, which had exposed muscles, loose wires, and some robotic elements as well. It took almost 12 hours to create this terrifying yet iconic look.

3. Taylor Swift – Magical-Hybrid Pegacorn

The gorgeous diva Taylor Swift loves to take on new and intriguing looks in her music videos; however, there are times when she also showcases her creativity with Halloween costumes. For Halloween 2014, the singer took the getup of an imaginary being called pegacorn, a mix of Pegasus and a unicorn. For the viral bizarre look, she wore a sparkly white outfit with enormous wings and a unicorn horn headband. She created a whimsical and fantasy-like aura for her Halloween look, showcasing her lighthearted approach to the spooky season.

4. Katy Perry – Giant Cheeto

While most celebrities opt for an eerie or spooky look for Halloween, Katy Perry took a comedic approach in 2014. The pop star stunned her fans with her shockingly hilarious costume of a giant Cheeto. She was dressed in an orange, fuzzy suit and carried a snack bag-style purse. She took bizarre Halloween costumes to a whole new level with her quirky look. It was hilarious, weird, and definitely hard to forget.

5. Lady Gaga – Bloody Princess

Every year, fans eagerly anticipate Lady Gaga‘s Halloween costumes, as she is renowned for her distinctive fashion sense. However, if we have to point out one of her most iconic looks, then it has to be her bloody princess look for Halloween 2009. She looks eerie and haunting in a lace bodysuit covered in fake blood and fishnet, and she also wears a crown. The look was a spectacular artistic expression that only she can pull off with swag.

These unique and quirky Halloween costumes worn by celebs prove that when it comes to creativity, Hollywood goes all out. Whether the look is spine-chilling, hilarious, or simply weird, these celebs always find ways to make Halloween memorable. Hence, as the spooky season is back, take a cue from these stars and dress a little bizarre this year!

