Wicked: For Good, the sequel to last year’s blockbuster Wicked, will be released this Thanksgiving. The film’s early reactions are going viral on social media, and we are here to bring them to you. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will reprise their roles as the Good Witch and the Wicked Witch, respectively. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum will reprise their roles from the previous movie. For the unversed, the first film follows Elphaba, a young woman ridiculed for her green skin, and Galinda, a popular girl, who become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After encountering the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads. The sequel takes place years after the events of Wicked.

Wicked: For Good – Early reactions on X [formerly Twitter]

Film critics have been sharing their reactions after watching Wicked: For Good on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter] ahead of its November release. Film Critic Juan writes, “#WickedForGood is the best thing the box office has seen all year, @UniversalPics struck gold again. It’s a magical step up from Part One. Erivo shines, Grande lifts her up. It’s not perfect; a stronger direction was needed, but it delivers exactly what the crowd and fans wanted.”

Reese Havoc wrote, “All I can say is WOW. Jon Chu has done it again. #WickedForGood is more relevant than ever! Ariana, as Glinda, can start preparing her acceptance speeches now. As a longtime fan, I am so moved by the way they honored the material. Well done. Magic.”

Destiny Jackson of Deadline stated, “All Good Deeds Go Rewarded in Wicked: For Good. It’s an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion to one of the most dynamic friendships in pop culture history. There’s a lot for fans of the Broadway show to love with butterfly kiss sized surprises in store.”

“#WickedForGood is perfection. Jon Chu delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in roles they were clearly born to play,” says Upper Upland.

Senior editor Jazz Tangcay said, “Get ready because #WickedForGood exceeds all expectations. Jon M. Chu is a genius in the way he brings this to a close. Elphaba and Glinda’s stories are expanded, and leave you with an emotional gut punch at the end. Cynthia Erivo is magnificent, but get ready for Ariana Grande as she takes this performance to the next level and is a tour de force. And wow, the world building, the costumes, and Alice Brooks’ cinematography deserve your attention. Can not wait to see it again. I sobbed hard. Wicked: For Good is sheer musical greatness.”

Variety’s Clayton Davis shares, “#WickedForGood flies high. Jon M. Chu helms an emotionally timely piece that deepens every spell cast by the first film. No surprise, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande are SPECTACULAR (again). You’re NOT ready for the “For Good” duet. A heartfelt end to Oz’s greatest friendship.”

Vitudos writes, “Just watched #WickedForGood. So many great points but a specially shoutout to Ariana Grande, you can feel Glinda’s inside war so deeply and in a performant and unique way with Ari’ special touch. The duality. The vocals. No words to describe how magnificent she was in this movie!”

Movie buff, Josh Tominus stated, “#WickedForGood soars whenever Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are on screen; they carry the film, but the magic fades fast. A clunky script, uneven pacing, and muddled tone weigh it down. Nowhere near as cohesive or enchanting as the first. A beautiful mess of missed potential.”

About the film

Directed by Jon M Chu, the film picks up years after the events of Wicked. Elphaba Thropp, now known as the Wicked Witch of the West, continues her fight for animal rights while living as a fugitive. Meanwhile, Glinda Upland, now recognized as Glinda the Good, is a public figure watched over by the Wizard and Madame Morrible. As they face the consequences of their actions, their relationship is tested by a series of events—including the surprising arrival of Dorothy Gale from Kansas—that will change the Land of Oz forever. Wicked: For Good will premiere in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 4 and will be released worldwide on November 21.

