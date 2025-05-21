Ariana Grande’s signature powerful vocals and chart-topping hits are likely what come to mind when you think of her. But did you know that your favorite pop star is a huge anime geek? Well, apparently, Grande has a tattoo to prove that she is an anime fangirl beneath all of that glitz. Grande has a deep affection for one of the most famous anime movies ever made, so much so that she permanently inked a tribute to the main character on her skin.

The film? It’s none other than Spirited Away, the Oscar-winning film created by the renowned Hayao Miyazaki and animated by Studio Ghibli. Ariana Grande expressed her admiration for the central character, Chihiro — the brave, determined girl who stumbles into a magical spirit world and learns to grow up fast. Ariana didn’t just casually mention her love for the film; in 2018, she went as far as tattooing Chihiro in her signature pose from the film’s poster on her right arm.

Ariana shared why this character was so important to her in a heartfelt Instagram post. She described how Chihiro changed from a scared and insecure young child to a strong and resourceful young adult who confronts her fears in order to save her parents and assist others. For Grande, who has experienced her own share of personal challenges and public pressure, this evolution struck a chord. She saw herself in Chihiro’s resilience and growth.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away’s plot,” Ariana wrote in her post, as retrieved via PEOPLE. “To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted, and reliable girl.”

The tattoo itself was done by artist Mira Mariah, who also inked Ariana’s Manchester tribute bee. Additionally, it wasn’t a one-time gesture. Over the years, Ariana has made her love for Spirited Away evident on multiple occasions. She even honored the animator of the film, Michiyo Yasuda, after his death in 2016.

Well, anybody would have hardly expected that modern pop sensation Ariana Grande would be such a diehard fan of a classic animated film. As for the Spirited Away fans, it’s a charming moment of camaraderie and a reminder that strong female leads and animated tales can inspire even international superstars like Ariana Grande.

