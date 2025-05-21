Tom Cruise isn’t slowing down, even if the plane he’s hanging off is speeding past 120 miles an hour. In what might be his last Mission: Impossible film (The Final Reckoning), the Hollywood daredevil has pulled off yet another jaw-dropping stunt. This time? He’s wing-walking on a flying biplane. No CGI and green screen, just Cruise, the wind, and gravity. And yes, he’s actually clinging to that wing mid-air.

Tom Cruise’s Real Stunts: Wing-Walking and Underwater Spin

Director Christopher McQuarrie laid it out crystal clear. Every stunt you see in the trailer is the real deal. “Anytime you see Tom in the plane, he’s at the controls,” he said. “I guarantee there was not one single shot that was not on a plane flying for real.” So, that scene with Cruise hanging on like his life depends on it? It kind of does.

“I remember seeing old footage of wing-walking,” he told People. “Those aircraft were only traveling at, I don’t know, 40, 50 miles an hour. This aircraft is up to over 120 miles an hour. Going out there, I was realizing that it takes your breath away.”

Of course, a stunt like that takes preparations. Not just nerves of steel, but fuel in the tank. Cruise doesn’t skip breakfast on stunt days. He goes all in. “I actually eat a massive breakfast,” Cruise revealed. “The amount of energy it takes—I train so hard for that wing-walking. I’ll eat, like, sausage and almost a dozen eggs and bacon and toast and coffee and fluids. Oh, I’m eating!” Sounds more like a Sunday brunch than a pre-flight meal, but he definitely knows what his body needs.

And that’s not the only death-defying scene in The Final Reckoning. The film also features a rotating underwater sequence. Yep, Cruise went full submarine this time. But no breathing tubes or scuba masks. Just him, underwater, holding his breath inside a giant tank that spins like a washing machine. “You’re not going to feel as connected with the character if I went with a regular mask and a thing in my mouth to breathe,” Cruise explained. That’s commitment, or maybe just a serious lack of fear.

He didn’t go in blind, though. Cruise trains like a pilot—and for good reason. “Luckily, when you’re flying jets, you train for hypoxia and for carbon dioxide buildup,” he said. It’s a real skill, learning how to feel your body losing oxygen and knowing when to come up.

Pushing Boundaries and Taking Risks Higher Than Ever

This isn’t the first time he’s tempted fate. Fans remember Rogue Nation, where he clung to the side of an airborne jet. So yeah, he’s been here before. But each time, he somehow ups the ante. Like Ethan Hunt, he keeps pushing boundaries.

McQuarrie admitted the insanity of it all: “If we knew what it took to do it, we would not have done it.” That’s Mission: Impossible in a nutshell—if it looks doable, they don’t bother. And Cruise? He doesn’t just survive the chaos. He thrives in it.

With each sequel, Cruise raises the stakes and the altitude. Whether The Final Reckoning truly marks his last outing as Ethan Hunt remains to be seen. But one thing’s certain—he’s going out flying, not fading.

