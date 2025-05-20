A brilliant yet largely forgotten sci-fi film was released in cinemas six months before James Cameron’s epic blockbuster Avatar hit theatres in December 2009. That film received rave reviews from critics and sci-fi fans across the globe. Its Rotten Tomatoes score surpassed even that of Avatar. Any idea which film we are talking about? That film was Moon, which was Duncan Jones’ directorial debut.

Moon Vs Avatar – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

James Cameron’s visually stunning film Avatar received an 81% critics’ score on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, Duncan Jones’ Moon is ahead of Avatar and holds a brilliant RT critics’ score of 90%. Even the audience score of Avatar is 82%, while Moon has a higher RT audience score of 89%. Duncan Jones bagged a BAFTA Award for Moon for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer.

The RT critics’ consensus of Moon reads, “Boosted by Sam Rockwell’s intense performance, Moon is a compelling work of science-fiction, and a promising debut from director Duncan Jones.”

Moon – Plot & Cast

Helmed by British filmmaker Duncan Jones (Director of another must-watch sci-fi flick, Source Code), the film’s underlying plot follows the story of an astronaut, Sam Bell (played by Sam Rockwell), who is on the verge of completing his three-year assignment on the moon. As the sole worker at the lunar station, Sam mines and sends helium-3 fuel to Earth and is helped by a computer, GERTY (voiced by Kevin Spacey). When he begins to hallucinate, and his health suddenly deteriorates, he discovers a startling fact about himself and the mission. Now, he must uncover the truth and find a way back to Earth—whatever it takes.

Where to Stream Moon On OTT

Duncan Jones’ Moon, starring Sam Rockwell, is available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹99 (believe us, it’s worth it).

Moon Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Moon here to get a better idea of the film’s plot and setting.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Heads Of State OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream John Cena & Priyanka Chopra’s Action-Comedy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News