John Cena’s career is at a turning point. With his in-ring retirement drawing closer, the WWE legend is already pivoting to roles that mark a new chapter in his Hollywood trajectory. While fans may know him best for his comedic chops in Peacemaker or his action-heavy appearances in the Fast & Furious franchise, Cena’s next role is something different altogether, and oddly fitting. Before bidding farewell to the squared circle, he’s suiting up as the President of the United States.

And he’s not doing it alone. Joining him in this wild ride are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Idris Elba. Cena’s political parody debut is fast approaching, and it won’t require a cinema ticket. Here’s all you need to know about the release date, the plot, the platform, and the unlikely partnership with Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

John Cena, Idris Elba & Priyanka Chopra’s Heads of State To Drop On This Date

Heads of State is set to premiere on July 2, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. (Via Firstpost) The action-comedy stars John Cena in the role of the U.S. President, with Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas rounding out the core cast. The film has been described as a mix between Air Force One and Midnight Run, promising a blend of high-stakes action and outrageous humor.

The plot follows a secret global mission involving elite operatives and the President himself, played by Cena, who’s pulled into the chaos. Priyanka Chopra plays one of the operatives entangled in the operation, adding both charm and combat skills to the team dynamic. Idris Elba co-stars as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, forming a mismatched trio that must survive against escalating odds.

Further joining them in the cast are Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and more. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film’s absurd setup and Cena’s portrayal of the President make it sound very exciting. All in all, Heads of State promises to be a must-watch for all WWE and Indian fans with its diverse cast.

Check Trailer Here:

