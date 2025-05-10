Salma Hayek has played several memorable characters in her career, and the most memorable one is probably in Frida. There are roles that she enjoyed and then that she dreaded. One such role was of Rita Escobar in the Will Smith-starrer Wild Wild West. She felt embarrassed about wearing the costume in that movie. Another thing that made her feel disgusting was the filmmaker’s weird request. It was directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, who persuaded Hayek to smell a body part the actress thought was revolting. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 1999 steampunk action comedy was loosely adapted from The Wild Wild West, a 1960s television series created by Michael Garrison. It received mixed to negative reviews and was a box office failure. Will and Kevin Kline feature as two US Secret Service agents who work together to protect the US President Ulysses S Grant and the US from all kinds of dangerous threats during the American Old West. Kenneth Branagh is also a part of the dynamic cast. However, Hayek’s performance was lauded for her comedic flair and screen presence.

According to a throwback interview of Salma Hayek with Yahoo, the actress revealed that the film’s director, Barry Sonnenfeld, made a weird request to her. She also noted that he had a sense of humor and made the actress laugh often while filming, but his request was still off the charts. The Eternals star recalled, “He tried to convince me the whole movie to smell his left ear, who he claims it smelled like a specific cheese but the other one didn’t.”

She continued, “And I thought it was the most bizarre thing, just have to rub it, and I said I would not do that. And then at the end of the movie, it’s over, you have to do it, and I did it, and it was disgusting. Like he’s been begging for six months, because the movie took six months to make.”

Further speaking of the movie in a separate interview, Salma Hayek said that although she was never actually naked in Wild Wild West, she felt much more exposed and embarrassed wearing the costume she had to wear for the film. She explained that she had to push herself to step out of her trailer each day and admitted that the experience was far more mortifying than being completely naked in bed with another woman.

On the professional front, Salma Hayek was last seen in Without Blood, directed by Angelina Jolie. It premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2024.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood

Must Read: The Accountant 2 Worldwide Box Office: Ben Affleck’s Sequel Needs $85M+ To Catch Up To Its Predecessor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News