The Accountant 2 starring Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal has been subdued at the box office by Sinners and Thunderbolts*. It is still trailing behind its predecessor, The Accountant, by a considerable margin. The movie is not really trending owing to the biggies and PG-rated movies. The film has been received well by the audience and the critics, yet that is not enough for it to pick up pace and earn more favorable numbers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, the OG movie was released in 2016 and was directed by Gavin O’Connor. It features Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, JK Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow in pivotal roles. It follows Christian Wolff, an autistic certified public accountant who earns his living by sanitizing fraudulent and accounting records of the criminal and terrorist organizations worldwide, which are experiencing internal embezzlement.

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s report, the 2016 movie collected $86.26 million in the United States and $69.30 million overseas. Therefore, the global haul of the movie was $155.56 million against an estimated production budget of $44 million. It was a huge success, earning 253.5% more revenue than its considerable budget. Meanwhile, The Accountant 2, which opened to $24.5 million last month, has raked in $44.8 million so far in North America.

Internationally, The Accountant 2 has hit the $25.2 million cume, bringing the worldwide cume to $70 million. Therefore, it still needs around $85.55 million to catch up to its predecessor. The sequel was reportedly made on almost double the budget of the OG one, which was $80 million. It must still recover that budget and earn $200 million worldwide to break even.

Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and J. K. Simmons reprised their roles from the OG movie with Daniella Pineda joining the cast. The official synopsis of the film states, “Christian Wolff applies his brilliant mind and illegal methods to reconstruct the unsolved puzzle of a Treasury chief’s murder.” Affleck’s The Accountant 2 was released on April 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Thunderbolts* Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Surpass The Marvels’ $200M+ Haul In Its 2nd Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News