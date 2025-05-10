The MCU movie Thunderbolts* is set to surpass The Marvels at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. The New Avengers has been earning winning numbers at the box office, moving swiftly towards its next milestones. It will hit the $100 million milestone in the United States. The Marvel movie has only a few days to keep dominating the theatres before the big Memorial Day weekend arrives. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Marvels, like this Florence Pugh starrer, is also part of the MCU’s Phase 5, but is the biggest flop ever. The sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, is one of the highest-grossing Marvel movies, earning over $1.13 billion worldwide. The Marvels earned 81.78% less than its predecessor and was even below The Incredible Hulk’s global haul, becoming the lowest-grossing MCU movie in history. It depends on how much The New Avengers will make in the coming days, owing to its positive word of mouth.

The Marvel Studios movie, Thunderbolts*, collected a decent opening of $74.3 million in the United States. It is performing decently at the theatres, saw the biggest hike on its first Tuesday, and is moving swiftly towards the $100 million milestone. According to Deadline‘s report, it is projected to collect an estimated $35 million on its second weekend, witnessing a drop of 53%. If it lands on the projection, the movie will hit the $130.3 million cume in its second weekend. It will thus surpass The Marvels’ $206.12 million.

If it earns the projected $35 million on its second weekend in North America, it will surpass the $200 million milestone worldwide. The film will then collect $216.59 million globally and more, beating The Marvels’ $206.13 million global haul. The New Avengers will prevent itself from being the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever. The MCU film has supposedly collected $9 million on its second Friday in the US and will remain #1 in the United States. For the unversed, the current domestic cume of Thunderbolts* stands at $95.35 million.

Thunderbolts*, starring Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman, was released on May 2. It is now being called The New Avengers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

