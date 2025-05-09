When it comes to expensive filmmaking, the Avengers movies are in a league of their own. With ensemble casts, global locations, and CGI set pieces, it’s no surprise that Infinity War and Endgame shattered not just box office records, but also production budgets. But what about the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Strip away the ensemble events, and you’ll find that a few solo films quietly carried some of the highest production price tags Marvel has ever approved.

Surprisingly, it’s not always the titles you’d expect. Some films ballooned in cost due to extended post-production, complicated reshoots, or the sheer ambition of their world-building. So, which non-Avengers film cost Marvel the most? The answer lies in a movie that didn’t just bet big, it paid for every second of it.

The Marvels Is MCU’s Most Expensive Non-Avengers Film

According to The Numbers, The Marvels cost a staggering $270 million to produce, making it the most expensive MCU title without the Avengers name. That figure puts it above Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, each carrying budgets of at least $200 million, per The Numbers. It also surpasses the $225 million production budget of The Avengers, (via The Numbers). Even Captain America: Civil War, a film often considered “Avengers 2.5” for its sprawling cast, had a reported budget of $250 million (via The Numbers), still short of The Marvels.

The $270 million figure reflects a combination of factors. First, The Marvels had a complex production timeline, facing multiple delays and reshoots. Second, the film’s scope spanned cosmic settings, interconnected character arcs, and heavy reliance on visual effects. Finally, the film had to manage its release in a post-pandemic environment, where health protocols and schedule reshuffling significantly increased costs.

Despite the massive investment, The Marvels underperformed at the box office, grossing just $206 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo), well below its break-even mark. That disparity between budget and earnings makes it one of Marvel’s riskiest bets to date, financially speaking. While MCU films often guarantee returns, The Marvels proved that even the most expensive solo outings aren’t immune to market fatigue. Despite being the most expensive non-Avengers film, The Marvels currently stands as the least-grossing MCU movie.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Ballerina: Ana De Armas Opens Up About Intense Stunt Rehearsal For John Wick Spin-Off, Says “I Started Crying”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News