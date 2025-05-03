Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered some of the most successful superhero films, including Avengers. But it hasn’t just created superheroes on-screen, it has launched the careers and fortunes of the actors behind the masks, shields, and suits.

With back-to-back blockbusters, billion-dollar box office numbers, and smart business moves, the Avengers stars have become some of the richest and most influential names in Hollywood. But with all that success, one question naturally arises — who is the wealthiest Avenger? Well, let’s take a closer look at the top 5 richest members of the Avengers as we unravel their reported net worths.

1. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) – $300 Million

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the key faces of the MCU. He practically started the franchise with his superhit Iron Man film, released back in 2008. RDJ’s deal with Marvel was one of the smartest in Hollywood. While he was paid a modest $500,000 for the first Iron Man, his later contracts included a generous share of box office profits. That’s how he ended up making a reported $75 million each from Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. In total, his earnings from the MCU are estimated to be between $380 million and $421 million.

Outside of Marvel, his production company Team Downey, roles in hits like Sherlock Holmes, and brand endorsements have only strengthened his portfolio. Now, with news of his MCU return as Doctor Doom, he’s reportedly secured another millions of deals for his upcoming films. Safe to say, that Iron Man is still cashing in big time.

2. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) – $165 Million

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most commercially successful actresses in Hollywood. As per the Celebrity Net Worth, the superstar charges somewhere around $10 – $20 million per film. She joined MCU back in 2010, making her debut appearance as Black Widow in Iron Man 2 and made a hefty fortune out of it. She reportedly made $20 million through her solar project of Black Widow.

She has further built a strong career beyond Marvel, starring in Oscar-nominated films like Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit. Apart from her cinematic work, the superstar also earns millions annually through her brand ambassadorship.

3. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) – $130 Million

Chris Hemsworth has come a long way from his early days in Aussie soap operas. Hemsworth was rather an unfamiliar name when he was cast as Thor back in 2011. But the actor soon became a global sensation with millions of net worth inside his pocket. Each Thor and Avengers film has padded Hemsworth’s bank account nicely. He reportedly earned $15 million for Endgame alone.

He’s headlined successful projects outside the MCU, like Netflix’s Extraction. As per reports, he charged $20 million for Extraction 2. With big endorsement deals and more Thor appearances likely on the horizon, Hemsworth is far from finished growing his wealth.

4. Chris Evans (Captain America) – $110 Million

As the noble and selfless Steve Rogers, Chris Evans became the heart of the Avengers. His performance as Captain America earned him legions of fans — and a solid bank balance. Though Evans started with modest paychecks, by the time Endgame came around, he was reportedly earning around $15 million per film. His total earnings from the Marvel universe are estimated to be between $75 million and $100 million.

He further stepped into producing and directing with projects like Before We Go and took on varied roles in films such as Knives Out and The Gray Man. His career outside Marvel continues to thrive, and so does his net worth. Chris Evans may not top the list, but he’s certainly carved out a steady and growing empire.

5. Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) – $35 Million

Mark Ruffalo first portrayed his popular character of Hulk in The Avengers (2012). Though the superstar is the only person on the list to not have his solo superhero film, he still has been an integral part of the MCU. Ruffalo reportedly earned around $15 million per appearance in Infinity War and Endgame, including bonuses.

Additionally, he has starred in award-winning dramas like Spotlight, The Kids Are All Right, and I Know This Much Is True, earning critical praise. The superstar also owns an expanded real estate, including his house in the Catskill Mountains, equating to millions of dollars.

Well not sure of superheroes but Marvel has surely created millionaires in real life. Among the Avengers, Robert Downey Jr. clearly tops the list with his staggering net worth of $300 Million. As the MCU continues to evolve, one thing is certain: Earth’s mightiest heroes are also some of the wealthiest stars.

