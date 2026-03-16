Oscars 2026: Avengers is one of the most loved franchises in Hollywood. Robert Downey Jr, who played Iron Man, and Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the MCU, reunited on stage for a short segment while presenting the Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay, and their reunion is winning hearts on social media.

While Downey kickstarted the MCU with his Iron Man, Evans was also part of the OG Avengers group as Captain America. They are both set to return in the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday. RDJ will be playing Victor Von Doom, and Chris is set to play Steve Rogers once again.

Avengers’ mini-reunion on the Oscars 2026 stage

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans reunited on the Oscars 2026 stage, and the latter called it the 14th anniversary of The Avengers. The Captain America star revealed that he had gifted the Iron Man actor a copy of the original Avengers script signed by the entire cast. However, RDJ was caught off guard when asked to return the favor.

The Iron Man star joked after a brief pause that the only thing he got for his fellow Avengers: Doomsday actor was his valet receipt. After presenting the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, RDJ tried to make up by presenting Evans with the sparkly underwear that Channing Tatum wore in Magic Mike.

Channing Tatum joined in from the audience

A flustered Channing Tatum shouted from the audience that he would need that sparkly undergarment returned. Robert Downey Jr went ahead and asked what he needed it for. Tatum replied, “For work later.” This small reunion of OG Avengers stars sparks nostalgia among fans on social media as the clip goes viral.

Fans’ reaction on social media X

One of the fans wrote, “Seeing Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr together again just feels right.

For a moment, it’s like the Avengers era never ended… the nostalgia hits instantly.”

Another fan said, “Chris Evans and RDJ reuniting at the Oscars? Iconic vibes only.. Cap and Iron Man back together-MCU hearts just exploded.”

“Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. together at the Oscars, the Avengers reunion we love to see!” wrote one user.

Followed by one saying, “A reunion we love to see!”

And, “Moment I heard their names I was like yessss cap and iron man reunion.”

One noted, “RDJ wears Green Colors due to him being Dr Doom.”

Another said, “Pure nostalgia!.”

One said, “I see that green Downey Jr.”

A fan called it “Iconic reunion.”

And, “Ufffff the goats ucm.”

Check out the viral video of Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans’ reunion from the Oscars 2026 below.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr reunite at the Oscars. See the full winners list: https://t.co/2LO8EZqZIM pic.twitter.com/EbKVH0rKc8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in the theaters on December 18, Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans will once again reunite in the movie. Meanwhile, the 98th Academy Awards, aka the Oscars 2026 ceremony, is airing live on Hulu.

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