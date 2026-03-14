One Battle After Another Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s First Oscar Nominee Since Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

One Battle After Another is a frontrunner for the major awards at the 2026 Oscars. Leonardo DiCaprio has also won the Best Actor in a Leading Role nod at the 98th Academy Awards. He was previously nominated for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in the same category. While both One Battle After Another and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have generated significant buzz thanks to acclaimed directors and the star power of the films, their box-office journeys tell an interesting story worth a closer look. Keep scrolling for deets.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the worldwide box office

It was directed by Quentin Tarantino, featuring two of the biggest Hollywood stars in one frame – Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $142.5 million domestically during its theatrical run. Internationally, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood collected $251.3 million, bringing the global total to $393.8 million against a reported budget of $90 million.

Box office summary

Domestic – $142.5 million

International – $251.3 million

Worldwide – $393.8 million

One Battle After Another’s box office performance

Despite critical praise, the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another turned out to be a box-office flop due to its massive budget. According to media reports, it was made on a $130 million budget and grossed $72.3 million in North America and $209.58 million worldwide.

Box office summary

Domestic – $72.3 million

International – $137.3 million

Worldwide – $209.5 million

Which film has the best earnings-to-budget ratio?

As mentioned above, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was made on a budget of $90 million, and it collected 4.4x the production cost. Therefore, the Quentin Tarantino-helmed film exceeded the break-even point and was a box-office success. Meanwhile, One Battle After Another was made on a budget of $130 million [estimated] and collected just 1.6x the production cost. Hence, it was a box office failure.

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is the box office winner. While the numbers may differ due to changing theatrical trends and market conditions, both films underline his consistent presence in prestige cinema. As awards season unfolds, it will be interesting to see whether his latest contender can match the critical and commercial impact of his previous Oscar-nominated outing.

One Battle After Another has won 13 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

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