Well, here’s a plot twist straight out of Hollywood, David Fincher is reportedly hopping into Quentin Tarantino’s universe with a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Yep, the guy behind Fight Club is taking the wheel on a Tarantino-penned follow-up to the 2019 Oscar-winning flick, and honestly, that’s the kind of unexpected crossover energy we’re here for. Even wilder? Brad Pitt is back as the ultra-chill, maybe-murderous stuntman Cliff Booth.

While most sequels just try to cash in on nostalgia, this one seems like it’s got some real brains behind it. Insiders are now spilling the tea on how exactly Fincher’s take connects to the original, and it’s not just “more Hollywood stuff.” There’s a real continuation going on, story-wise and vibe-wise. So if you thought Cliff and Rick’s wild ride ended on that flamethrower high note, think again. Let’s dig into how this sequel is tied to Tarantino’s classic, and why it might just be the most stylish and unexpected reunion in years.

Is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel Really Happening?

Okay, let’s address the big question, is this sequel really a thing or just another Hollywood rumor floating in development limbo? According to The Big Picture podcast’s Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins, this Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow-up isn’t just smoke, it’s got some real fire behind it.

Fennessey even said, “It definitely seems like this movie is happening.” And honestly, we’re already picturing Cliff Booth cruising into the late ’70s with cooler shades and even less regard for consequences.

But don’t call it a sequel just yet. Fennessey was quick to clarify that it’s more of a “follow-up” than a direct continuation. His comparison? The classic detective world of The Big Sleep versus Farewell, My Lovely, same noir vibes, different take. “They are different, they are not really sequels, they are the further adventure of [Cliff],” he explained. Basically, we’re getting another chapter in Cliff’s life, not just a reheated leftovers version of the original.

Also, mark your calendars for a vibe shift: the movie is reportedly set in 1977, eight years after the original film. New decade, new mood, possibly new messes for Cliff to get into. And with Fincher directing and Tarantino still involved, this could be one strange, stylish ride through post-Manson, disco-era Hollywood. So yeah, it’s happening, and we’re already sold.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel Cast

While Quentin Tarantino gears up for his supposed “final” film, he’s handing off the keys to his old Hollywood playground, and it looks like David Fincher’s the new director in town. Yep, The Playlist dropped the bomb that a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel is officially in the works, but this time, it’s Fincher calling the shots, not Tarantino. Wild, right?

Even wilder? Brad Pitt is back as Cliff Booth, everyone’s favorite laid-back stuntman with an edge (and maybe a body count). This follow-up will center around Cliff’s life in 1977, with Tarantino’s shelved The Movie Critic script now resurrected to tell his next chapter. So while DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton might not return, RIP fake actor legend, we’re getting a deep dive into Cliff’s solo adventures.

No official word yet on whether Margot Robbie or any other original cast members will pop in, but with Fincher at the helm and filming reportedly starting in Summer 2025, we can bet casting announcements are right around the corner. Fingers crossed for more surprise cameos and bizarre Hollywood tales!

