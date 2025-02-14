Joe Jonas has officially mastered the art of laughing at himself. The singer made headlines last month after admitting that he had a little accident on stage. And instead of dodging the messy truth, he’s been having the time of his life joking about it.

“It’s quite fun for me,” he told People. “I like people to come up with their idea of what it was.”

Joe first told the story in July during an interview on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody show. He was asked to share something he had never told anyone before, and without hesitation, he went for that memory.

“There is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you shit your pants,” he said. “Let’s just say wearing white clothing was a bad day. You think it might be a little toot; it might’ve been something else, something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe shit change during the set.”

The revelation quickly took on a life of its own. Fans couldn’t stop laughing. Headlines kept rolling in. Even his brothers had a field day roasting him.

“This story went everywhere,” Nick Jonas said.

Kevin Jonas took it a step further. “It was hilarious. It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened in your career.”

Joe, never one to miss a comedic beat, played along. “I made it, guys… Now’s your time; now’s your opportunity to try to top it.”

Kevin shut that down fast. “Um, can’t top it.”

For anyone picturing a total disaster, Joe set the record straight. “It was light; it wasn’t full so that I could tell the tale.”

He also joked that he’s been processing the whole thing with “a lot of therapy.” He’s got no shame about the situation. If anything, he’s owning it harder than ever.

Plenty of celebs try to bury their most embarrassing moments. Not Joe. He’s leaned in, letting fans (and his brothers) run wild with the story. And honestly, it’s working.

If anyone doubted Joe Jonas’ ability to laugh at himself, this tale erased all doubts. It might not be the proudest moment of his career, but it’s one fans won’t forget anytime soon.

