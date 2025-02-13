Jennifer Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, have been spending more time together recently, but sources close to the Alias star insist there’s no chance of reigniting their romance.

While the 52-year-old actress shares three children with Affleck, reports suggest that she is happy in her relationship with CEO John Miller, despite her ongoing support for Affleck during his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Garner & John Miller’s Solid Relationship

According to Daily Mail, sources close to Garner and Miller, who began dating in 2018 after her split from Affleck, confirm that their relationship is solid and that Miller doesn’t feel threatened by Garner’s friendly co-parenting relationship with her ex.

“Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues,” an insider noted of their relationship. In fact, Miller has been a significant part of Garner’s life and even discussed moving closer to her before the recent Los Angeles wildfires. “[John] spends a lot of time [at her house],” the insider added. “He sometimes even drives Jen to set in the morning.”

Jennifer Garner & John Miller’s Rare Public Appearance

The couple, who prefer to keep their relationship private, was recently spotted sharing a warm embrace during a rare public outing. Jennifer Garner, dressed casually in a black hoodie and leggings, while John Miller kept it laid-back in a blue flannel shirt, showed a relaxed and affectionate side to their relationship.

However, reports suggest that Miller is feeling uneasy about Garner and Affleck’s closeness. Sources claim Miller feels like a “third wheel,” especially as Affleck and Garner have leaned on each other more since Affleck’s divorce and the wildfires. While Miller doesn’t fear they’ll get back together, he’s reportedly uncomfortable with how much time the exes spend together.

“It used to be solely about the kids, but John feels like it could be more than just about their co-parenting relationship,” the insider alleged. “He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship.”

Jennifer Garner’s Influence on Ben Affleck

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner has reportedly been urging Ben Affleck to “grow up,” particularly in how he’s treated Jennifer Lopez. “Jen has a huge amount of sway with Ben these days, so she does feel quite obligated to police his behavior, particularly when it comes to the way he’s been treating JLo,” a source told the outlet. “He’s been so impatient with her and actually quite ungrateful, at least in Jen’s view.”

Despite these complications, Garner and Miller continue to keep their relationship low-key, with speculation that they may have gotten engaged after Garner was recently spotted wearing a diamond ring.

