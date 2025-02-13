The Kardashian and Jenner families’ personal lives and romances have been the topic of discussion for years, from Kim Kardashian’s split and Kanye West to Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup from Scott Disick and marriage with Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothee Chalamet. Khloe Kardashian has faced her own challenges.

From her divorce from Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson cheating on her when she was pregnant, the reality star has faced it all. She recently shared about some of her worst dates and bad mishaps while actively in the dating pool. Here’s what the reality star revealed.

Khloe Kardashian Once Dated A Guy Who Wet His Bed Twice

During her recently launched podcast, Khloe In Wonder Land, the Good American founder shared, “I was dating someone, I can’t remember if we were intimate or not at this point, I’m assuming we were. And he slept over, and he wet the bed. Just wet the bed,” eliciting shock from fans tuning in.

She added, “And I was like, okay, that’s weird, obviously. Because we’re adults. He never addressed it, we never talked about it, I was like, okay, maybe this didn’t happen, because we didn’t talk about it.” But when the same thing happened, the second time he slept over, she had enough of it. Khloe Kardashian revealed that she told her sister Kim about it during a conversation.

She told her, “He’s peeing the bed like he’s a f***ing child.” The podcast host then stated, “So he was a p** boy. We don’t need p** boys.” Khloe proceeded to share another incident where she met “the hottest guy” she had ever seen in an elevator at a hotel. Calling it her worst date, The Kardashians star explained what happened when they went to her suite upstairs.

The 40-year-old mused, “I don’t know if he was belligerently drunk or on something else,” and further continued, “This person is now hysterically crying over a cheeseburger and crying because I’m such a nice person.” Khloe said she was taken aback because she thought these were not normal emotions, and she wanted to get out of the place after that.

“I have a grown man who’s crying over a cheeseburger, saying how great I am,” Khloe recalled and added that her plan to make out with him went awry after that, and she told him she had a flight to catch and left. She concluded that the guy was hot, and she wanted to hook up with him because of that.

“But you can’t cry over a cheeseburger and expect me to be horny after that,” she stated. A new episode of Khloe Kardashian’s podcast drops each week on X (also called Twitter). The episode is streamed on all platforms the following day.

