The Kardashians are back with its new sixth season, and the first episode has already featured many interesting elements and angels of the Kardashian and Jenner family’s lives, from Kim opening up about being a mother to daughter North to Khloe finally reuniting with former husband, Lamar Odom.

The latter revealed that this wasn’t a reconciliation but a way of putting the past behind her and closing the chapter. Meanwhile, Khloe’s friends group also asked about her dating life and romance. Here’s what the reality star shared about her plans regarding her personal life and status.

Khloe Kardashian On Wanting A “Forever Partner” After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

During the episode, Khloe was close to celebrating her 40th birthday, which happened last year when the filming was happening. Kris Jenner told her daughter, “This is gonna be your decade,” and Khloe responded, “I already know, I’m claiming it, owning it. I’m so excited,” she said about the future.

“As long as you’re healthy, I think it’s great, getting older. Cause you don’t care about what people think about you, it’s such a freeing feeling,” Khloe mused about entering her 40s. She referred to the age as one in which there is no peer pressure, and one can be their organic, true self.

Meanwhile, she also spoke about her dating life and shared her thoughts in a confessional. “Are you asking if I’m ever going to date someone? I would hope so,” she replied. I pray. It can’t be over for me yet,” the podcast host said, referring to her string of unsuccessful and heartbreaking relationships.

Khloe added, “I’m not saying it’s gonna happen the day I turn 40. But at some point during my 40s, I can promise, everybody, I will have gone on at least one date.” She felt that a lot of great stuff would come her way, “whether it be business” or how she feels about herself as she grows and learns.

“My next chapter is: I wanna find a forever partner. And to do that, I wanna shed everything that’s not serving me, not for me,” Khloe mentioned. For those unversed, after her divorce from Lamar Odom, she romanced Tristan Thompson. He cheated on her when she was pregnant with their daughter.

They broke up, but later, they rekindled their romance during the lockdown. When they were expecting their second child together, son Tatum, he yet again cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman ever since she called things off and is cordial about co-parenting both of their children.

During a recent episode of her podcast, she made it clear that though she wants to date, her daughter and her son are her top priorities and will continue to remain so as they grow and evolve into individuals.

