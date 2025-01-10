After months of teasing, Khloe Kardashian has finally launched her own podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land. The reality star was well-supported by fans and her family to start the venture. The video podcast series will feature a variety of guests and public figures, and various topics will be discussed. Here’s everything we know about Khloe’s much-awaited podcast series.

Khloe In Wonder Land: When Did It Launch?

Khloe took to her Instagram to announce the launch. She said, “I’m so excited to finally share my podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, with you! The first episode premieres on January 8th, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday on X and Thursdays on all other podcast platforms!” The teaser featured a few of the guests who would appear on Khloe’s podcast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe In Wonder Land: Who Are The First Few Guests?

The first guest is Scott Disick, Khloe’s close friend and her sister Kourtney’s former boyfriend and baby daddy. Up next are motivational speaker and life coach Jay Shetty and author and motivational speaker Mel Robbins. More guests will keep popping up as the series goes on, and it can be expected to see Khloe’s whole Kardashian-Jenner family appear.

Khloe In Wonder Land: What To Expect

The official description of the podcast states, “Step into Khloé in Wonder Land, a podcast where no topic is off-limits, and every conversation leaves an impression.” It promises “genuine stories, surprising revelations, and unfiltered moments,” with Khloe hosting it and “some of her favorite guests” appearing to share their stories, anecdotes, and struggles.

“This is more than a podcast; it’s a window into Khloé’s world,” the conclusion read. Khloe says the series will offer real and meaningful conversations to the world. She also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot and thanked everyone, from the fans to her colleagues, for showering their love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe In Wonder Land: When & Where To Watch It

As mentioned above, every new episode of Khloe In Wonderland will be released on Twitter every Thursday. The platform, now also known as X, will enjoy a 24-hour exclusive window before the podcast is released on other platforms. Khloe’s podcast is part of Twitter’s Originals On X series. She told The Hollywood Reporter how excited she was for this fun journey.

“It’s amazing to see our idea come to life, and I’m grateful to be able to connect with such inspiring guests like Jay, Mel, and Scott,” she said and added that through this podcast, she hopes to explore “powerful topics like love, healing and happiness” and share her “curiosity and wonder.” On the other hand, executives called the series full of “real and unfiltered content.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Bad Bunny’s New Studio Album About His Breakup With Kendall Jenner? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News