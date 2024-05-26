Scott Disick’s appearance on the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians has seemingly upset viewers who spotted weight loss drug Monjaro in the reality star’s fridge.

Last season on The Kardashians, Scott Disick, who dated Kourtney Kardashian for years and even fathered her three children before breaking up in 2015, opened up about gaining weight” because of his injuries sustained in his 2022 car crash. At the time, Khloé even noted in a confessional, “This is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him.”

During the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner pointed out that Scott Disick has “lost a lot of weight.”

Khloé Kardashian, who began rifling through his fridge, remarked on how “healthy” the contents were before the camera focused on what appeared to be two boxes of Monjaro—a diabetes drug approved by the FDA to help “improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults” and help moderate weight.

The drug, along with Ozempic, has turned into a trendy weight loss drug among celebrities who often deny taking the medication as many view it as an easy fix.

Eagle-eyed viewers took to social media to remark on the scene, with many expressing shock that the medication was “fully on display” in Scott Disick’s fridge. Several social media users speculated that the weight loss drug probably aided Disick shed the extra pounds despite Khloe attributing it to a “healthy” regimen.

Shortly after, multiple social media users accused the Kardashians of deliberately featuring the medication on screen, as many argued that they were endorsing the weight loss drug. A social media user wrote, “I feel like it was planted there on purpose. They have full editing control.”

Another commented, “On The Payroll Huh”, suggesting the Kardashians were paid to promote the product.

On the payroll huh — daorb ykoops ffirehs (@sryidkwhyimhere) May 24, 2024

A social media user quipped, “Who needs exercise? The sunken-eye look on medication is supposedly in. Body by Ozempic.”

Who needs exercise? The sunken-eye look on medication is supposedly in. Body by Ozempic. — PJ O’Driscoll, Author (@DriscollPjo) May 24, 2024

A lot of these celebrities use weight loss drugs to lose weight; they are paid to promote Weight Watchers and other weight loss programs that they personally don’t use. — Shavon (@latice777) May 24, 2024

As the backslash intensified, Scott Disick has yet to respond to the incident.

