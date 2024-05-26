Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou have got the internet in a tizzy after sharing a photo that showed the duo holding their feet together. The UK Sun reported the symbolic representation of the close friendship didn’t appear to sit well with certain social media users who reportedly took to Reddit to slam the image as “bizarre” and “gross.”

On Friday, May 24, Kylie Jenner shared a photo of her foot entwined with that of her best friend, Stassie. Shortly after, a Reddit account named r/KUWTKsnark, seemingly dedicated to slamming all things Kardashian, berated the beauty mogul’s post, with countless social media users labelling the photo as “odd” and ‘desperate.”

A follower even invoked a 2023 Life and Style article where Kylie Jenner squashed fans’ rumours that she was dating her best friend Satssie. At the time, she admitted that while they were not dating each other, they made out all the time.

During The Kardashians season 3 finale, Kylie Jenner addressed fan speculation that she was more than besties with close friend Stassie, telling her sister Kendall, “The whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now. I always make out with Stass; I don’t know why this is a new thing.”

Wtf

byu/shad3s0fc00l inKUWTKsnark

After the recent image that showed Kylie entwining her toes with her close friend, a Reddit User commented, “This reminds me of when that article came out where she was talking about how she and Stassi make out all the time. It just seemed like it was odd, desperate, and attention-seeking.”

Another added, “That sh*t is weird af.”

Meanwhile, another user referenced a recent video that elicited a similar reaction from social media users. The user wrote, “They’re trying so hard to maintain the quirky, trendy personality. Unfortunately for them, they have no personality, and they’re years too late for these trends (E.g., the eating video they did).”

The user was seemingly referencing a two-part series showing the best friends chowing down on a massive meal earlier in the day.

Must Read: Lizzo Trolls South Park’s “Ozempic” Special Roasting The Singer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News