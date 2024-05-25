On Friday, May 24, social media erupted with reports alleging Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriends, Travis Scott and Tyga, were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at a Cannes party. In an Instagram post on Friday, Shade Room shared that Tyga and Travis Scott were allegedly involved in a brawl.

The account also shared a video that showed several people tussling at an after-dark concert in Cannes, France, with bystanders alleging that Tyga and Travis Scott were involved in the brawl. Shortly after, TMZ reported Travis Scott and Tyga were on stage right behind the DJ booth when the altercation broke out.

While the dark and grainy video did not depict the members involved in the fight, social media users quickly jumped to conclusions and reacted to the alleged fight between Kylie Jenner’s Exes, Tarivis Scott And Tyga.

While the motive behind the suspected fight is unclear, both rappers dated Kylie Jenner. Travis Scott also fathered her two children.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga dated on and off for two years before officially calling it quits in 2017. The entrepreneur then began dating Scott, and they were together on and off from 2017 through 2022. Jenner was recently linked with “Dune” Star Timothy Chalamet.

Given the history, it is unsurprising they might have engaged in a scuffle. However, the initial reports were false. Here’s what happened at the concert.

Travis Scott Was Not Involved In a Fight With Tyga

While it is true Travis Scott was involved in a physical altercation at the Cannes Concert on May 23, Tyga was not involved in the fight. According to multiple reports, Travis Scott got into a fight with Cher’s boyfriend and Tyga’s pal Alexander “AE” Edwards during nightclub owner Richie Akiva’s “THE AFTER” party at Cannes.

In the video shared online, Scott and Edwards were reportedly seen trading punches on a stage near a DJ booth while Tyga remained behind the booth.

Per multiple reports, several high-profile guests, including Cher, Future, Evan Ross, and Joe Jonas, were also at the event. The motive behind the fight remains unclear.

