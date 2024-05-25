Lady Gaga has stepped into the DC Universe as Harley Quinn, and we are all counting our days to witness her magic on screen in Joker: Folie à Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The singer/actress recently reflected on her version of the iconic DC character, which was previously played by Margot Robbie. Keep scrolling for more.

Gaga is a multifaceted woman who is an exceptional music artist who has proven herself a good actress. She has done movies like Machete Kills, House of Gucci, and A Star is Born. She received widespread appreciation for A Star is Born and even received an Oscar for it in the Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) category.

Lady Gaga’s pictures from the sets of Joker: Folie à Deux piqued everyone’s interest in the film even more. The first installment focused on the backstory of Arthur Fleck, aka Joker, and Joaquin Phoenix’s outstanding performance, which won him an Oscar. The upcoming movie will be a musical, and the first teaser trailer was released a few weeks back. Todd Philips once again sat in the director’s seat for the sequel.

Recently, in an interview with Access Online, Harley Quinn Lady Gaga reflected on her character and established that it differs from how the previous actresses portrayed it. The Joker: Folie à Deux actress said, “You know my version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters.” She continued, “I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

Previously, Margot Robbie appeared in the role, and she did a splendid job playing Harley Quinn. She also got a stand-alone film as well. Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn is reportedly not part of the main DCU, which is being recreated by James Gunn. However, it is also unclear whether Margot will reprise her version again and whether it will be in the main DCU.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker: Folie à Deux is all set to release in the theatres on October 4.

