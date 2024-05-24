The walkers have returned to set after almost a year-long wait! AMC has confirmed that The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 has officially started filming. The network unveiled a sneak peek of behind-the-scenes footage from the series, announcing the beginning of production of the new season while also confirming its release window.

A spin-off of the critically acclaimed horror drama The Walking Dead, Dead City follows Maggie and Negan from the original show as they travel to the crumbling city of New York in search of Maggie’s son. The post-apocalyptic show premiered in June 2023 and was renewed for a second season the following month.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Begins Production

On May 23rd, AMC released a first-look video from Dead City Season 2 sets, showcasing the cast sharing some fun moments behind the scenes. The clip shows cast members Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, along with multiple walkers, while a lot of action and explosion goes on. At the end of the video, the release window for the new season is announced as 2025, which means we’ll still have to wait for a while before we get spooked by the horror drama again.

AMC also released the official synopsis for the new season, which teases more trouble for Maggie and Negan. “Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined,” reads the official synopsis.

The First Season Concluded in July 2023

Dead City premiered as the first sequel of The Walking Dead in June 2023. The six-episode debut season concluded in the subsequent month, announcing a renewal. By the end of the season, Maggie accomplished her mission of finding her son, Hershel, who the Dama had kidnaped. In exchange, the Dama got her hands on the fugitive she wanted, Negan.

Cohan and Morgan reprise their roles in season 2 as Maggie and Negan, respectively. Other actors returning in the new season include Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, Željko Ivanek as The Croat, Lisa Emery as The Dama, Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, and Logan Kim as Hershel. Additionally, actor Kim Coates joins the show as Bruegel, leader of an NYC gang. Eli Jorné, who served as a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead, is the showrunner of Dead City.

Must Read: The Fall Guy On OTT: Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt’s Movie Arrives On Digital Platforms Within 18 Days Of Release; Here’s Where & How To Watch It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News