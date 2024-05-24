The Veil, with its latest episode, has made things more complicated. The spy series follows Imogen and Adilah, the former, a CIA agent determined to prove the identity of the latter as an ISIS agent. In this new episode we see some revelations about the characters and their interpersonal relationships; however, the plot does not really move very far and there is a lot that the show needs to answer by the next episode since that’s the finale.

What Happens in The Veil Ep 5?

One thing that is confirmed in this episode is that Adilah is indeed a member of ISIS and probably she is the Djinn of Al Raqqa as Imogen had suspected. This episode sees Adilah escaping from under the noses of both the American and the French surveillance and meeting Emir at their predetermined spot. Emir there asks Adilah to prove her loyalty to their plan by killing Imogen but she asks another agent to do it. On this side, Imogen wakes up from her drunken slumber and finds Adilah gone.

She figures out how she has escaped and gets after the man taking whose disguise Adilah left the building. She almost corners the man but he is shot by the DGSE before he could say anything. Moreover, Malik informs Imogen about Max’s plan to kidnap Adilah’s daughter to gain leverage over her. As soon as Imogen comes to know this, she ensures that she successfully takes Yasmina, Adilah’s daughter away so that Max remains unsuccessful in his attempt.

How does Ep5 of The Veil End?

After successfully saving Adilah’s daughter, Imogen meets her and tells her everything which makes Adiah break down. However, Imogen assures Adilah that she will ensure her daughter remains but only if Adilah gives her all the information about the terrorist attack that they are planning on the US. Imogen and Adilah here engage in a heated argument where Adilah calls Imogen out on her lack of experience and thus understanding of motherhood.

She also states that Imogen has been living with white privilege all her life and cannot understand what people of her kind have to go through. However, Imogen retorts back that she does understand motherhood but refuses to elaborate, which hints that she might have a child with whom she can’t live because of her career choices. In the final moments of the show as Imogen prepares to leave, she has certain flashbacks that stir something in her and she goes back to Adilah to ask her to reveal information about the planned terrorist attack so that she can come to the car with her.

