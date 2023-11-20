In the ever-spinning wheel of television, cancellations are like plot twists we’ve grown accustomed to, leaving fans in a perpetual state of suspense. Now, let’s take a spin into the Netflix originals saga—a realm where cancellations, once an oddity, have become part of the streaming narrative.

Within the intricate storyline of television, there are sagas that break free from the script—some making triumphant comebacks, others defying the odds. Bid a heartfelt farewell to a beloved series, and you’ll hear the echoes resonate, especially in the world of “Community.” Surviving NBC’s breakup after season five, the show found an unexpected home on Yahoo Screen, proving its resilience.

Then there’s the tale of “Supernatural,” a dark fantasy legend born on The WB in 2005, flexing its muscles through network shifts and landing the title of the longest-running U.S. dark fantasy show on The CW. Talk about a storyline with staying power!

In the early days, Netflix wielded the cancellation ax with caution, focusing on a varied content library. But, as Netflix, so did the inevitability of cancellations. “Lucifer,” once dancing on Fox’s stage, found a second life on Netflix, spinning three more seasons.

“Arrested Development,” a Fox original, got a revival on Netflix, adding more chapters to its story in seasons four, five, and six. Yet, as Netflix evolved, so did its cancellation game, influenced by production costs, audience metrics, and ever-changing content strategies.

As we unravel the tales of recently departed Netflix shows, remember: Netflix is a business. Tough decisions are made, not out of spite, but as part of the streaming survival dance. In this ever-evolving saga, the fate of our cherished series is a dance between artistry and economics. Join us on this adventure, recognizing the intricate dynamics that decide the destiny of our beloved shows.

5 Shows That Were Cancelled By Netflix

Shadow and Bone

Genres: Young adult fantasy adventure

Starring: Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman

In Leigh Bardugo’s “Shadow and Bone,” Alina Starkov and Malyen Oretsev, inseparable friends and orphans in Ravka’s first army, embark on a perilous journey as Mal is assigned to a ship crossing the treacherous Fold—a land inhabited by monsters. Alina, fearing separation, joins him and, during a Volcra attack, unveils a legendary Grisha talent, manipulating elements and people.

Led by General Kirigan, the Grisha’s second army recognizes Alina’s power, prompting her training in the capital. Struggling with her role as the country’s savior, Alina discovers her growing powers amidst a manipulated belief that Mal abandoned her. Navigating a complex relationship with Kirigan, she unravels his dark past and his plans for world conquest using her power.

In a genre saturated with grim dystopias, “Shadow and Bone” stands out with its human heart, lively pace, and genuine sense of humor. Starring newcomers Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, and Freddy Carter, the 16-episode series caters to fantasy enthusiasts with its mix of magic, espionage, violence, and romance. While competently crafted and enjoyable, it falls short of leaving up to shows like The Witcher, possibly due to budgetary or creative constraints.

Unlike The Witcher’s intricate character nuances and challenging chronological complexities, “Shadow and Bone” opts for a more digestible approach, making it ideal for breezy long weekend afternoons. Yet, it yearns for intimacy, with conflicts appearing excessively vast and abstract, and characters remaining too generic.

True to well-crafted fantasy, the series serves as an allegory for the real world. Beyond its superb directing, stunning sets, and magical effects, “Shadow and Bone” explores themes of prejudice, otherness, faith, zeal, and overreaching—a narrative that transcends fantasy to reflect on the complexities of our own reality.

The show has however been cancelled by Netflix.

Glamorous

Genre: Drama

Starring: Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall, Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen

A drama that introduces us to the uncharted world of Marco. This youthful makeup enthusiast secures a pivotal role as an assistant to the beauty tycoon Madolyn Addison at Glamorous by Madolyn. Amidst the glamour and glitter, Marco undergoes a transformative journey, embracing personal growth, navigating the complexities of dating, forming new friendships, and embarking on a profound voyage of self-discovery. Intriguingly, Madolyn herself is not immune to the influence of Marco, undergoing her own metamorphosis in the process.

While Glamorous shines a spotlight on Cattrall, unfortunately, the only renowned name in the show is underutilized, constrained by a script lacking the desired edge. A letdown for both Cattrall and the audience, the series, despite its attempts at capturing a cute and campy vibe, grapples with an identity crisis, falling short of delivering the promised glamour implied by its title. Instead of reveling in opulence, it becomes ensnared in repetitive storylines and weakened by subpar writing.

Regrettably, Glamorous emerges as a missed opportunity. Despite intermittent glimpses of playfulness and campiness, the show consistently grapples with mediocre plotting. However, amidst these pitfalls, it strives to contribute positively by normalizing the lives and joys of queer individuals, offering a glimmer of redemption in an otherwise challenging narrative landscape.

Glamorous fans are disappointed as the show has been cancelled by Netflix.

Captain Fall

Genres: Animation, Absurdism, Dark comedy, Crime drama

Starring: Jason Ritter, Christopher Meloni, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Anthony Carrigan, Alejandro Edda

In the narrative seascape, a well-meaning sea captain unwittingly assumes command of a smuggling vessel entangled with a sinister international cartel. This clandestine organization strategically designates him as a scapegoat, poised to shoulder the blame should authorities ever catch wind of their illicit operations.

Amidst the animated series landscape, Captain Fall emerges as a standout, offering more than mere silliness and profanity. With nuanced characters and a genuine storyline, it diverges from the recent trend in animated shows. The series introduces a captivating premise for a dark comedy, fearlessly pushing the boundaries and exploring uncharted territories. Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen, the brilliant minds shaping the series, fearlessly navigate humor’s uncharted waters, infusing a bold and distinctive flavor into the show’s narrative.

The show has been cancelled by Netflix.

Farzar

Genres: Sci fi, Animation, Action, Adventure, Comedy

Starring: David Kaye, Jerry Minor, Lance Reddick, Dana Snyder, Kari Wahlgren

In the vast expanse of Farzar, we delve into a realm where Prince Fichael, stepson of the villainous czar Renzo, assumes command of the S.H.A.T. Squad. This elite team, featuring Prince Fichael, the cyborg Scootie, conjoined twins Mal and Val Skullcrusher, and Farzar’s preeminent scientist Barry Barris, embarks beyond the protective dome of their city. Their noble mission: to shield the populace from the malevolent Bazarack, crafting a narrative that echoes the stylings of a space-themed “Paradise PD.”

Yet, as we explore the animated landscape, Farzar emerges as a stark reminder of the modest expectations some shows place on their audience. It becomes a vibrant amalgamation of zany sci-fi elements, awkward humor, adult jokes, poop jokes, and social commentaries. The underlying query persists: can an audience truly be taken aback when willingly embracing the allure of shock value? Much like its predecessors in the realms of shows and movies, Farzar employs a singular tactic—pushing the boundaries of taste.

Farzar has been cancelled by Netflix.

Agent Elvis

Genre: Comedy, Animation, Action, Comedy, Crime

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Tom Kenny

In the dual identity of global icon and nocturnal vigilante, Elvis Presley takes center stage in Agent Elvis. Picture a nostalgic comic book rendition of the King, artfully voiced by Matthew McConaughey, and complemented by a chimpanzee sidekick.

The narrative unfolds with key figures, Commander Don Cheadle and CeCe Ryder portrayed by Kaitlin Olson, as they navigate the covert world of the US government’s crime-fighting program—the Central Bureau (TCB). Operating in secrecy, the TCB recruits none other than Elvis to become a special agent. Each episode delves into battles against dark forces, offering a revisionist history of the late ’60s and early ’70s, enriched by the contributions of Elvis’s crew, including Johnny Knoxville and Tom Kenny.

Agent Elvis brings to life a dream cherished by Elvis himself, as described by his wife, Priscilla Presley. This rendering of Presley as a superhero, fighting crime and saving the world, is a collaborative creation with musician John Eddie (Jungle Boy), serving as co-creator alongside Priscilla.

With a mix of irreverent humor and exuberant obscenities, the show strikes a balance between genuine fun and odd satisfaction. The historical revisionist missions, however, traverse a spectrum of quality and creativity, occasionally teetering towards an excess of violence, celebrity cameos, and random jokes. At its zenith, the series emerges as a delightful and feather-light spoof of spy narratives.

For enthusiasts of adult animation, Agent Elvis holds its own, making it a worthwhile addition to one’s watchlist. Elvis devotees will naturally gravitate towards this show, relishing in the playful twist that unfolds—a childhood dream of the King realized on screen. Crafted by those who intimately knew him, the series promises an enjoyable experience for fans.

Netflix users will definitely miss the show.

Conclusion

Wrapping things up, I’ve got to admit, not every show in the mix screams for an encore, but there’s definitely a squad that deserves a follow-up performance. Figuring out the chosen ones? Well, that’s the real detective work, and you’ve got the clues hidden in the vibes from their deep dives.

Let’s be real, though—Netflix is all about that business hustle, dollars and cents ruling the game, not our heartstrings. So, as we bid adieu, here’s to crossing fingers that these worthy shows catch a second wind with some network superhero swooping in to save the day. You know, like how “Community,” “Lucifer,” and the gang found new homes and kept the show rolling on different stages. Cheers to the hope of a TV series comeback!

